Moto G42 with a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 6.4-inch OLED display has been officially launched. Motorola has said that the new smartphone will be available in Brazil in the coming days and it will start rolling out in selected markets in Europe, Latin America, Asia, India, and the Middle East in the coming weeks. The smartphone will come with Android 12 integrated with My UX and also gets My UX gestures. Motorola has also added ThinkShield for mobile for protection against malware and other threats.

Motorola Moto G42 price and availability

Motorola has announced via its official blog that the new Moto G42 will be available in Brazil in the coming days. It will debut in selected markets in Europe, Latin America, Asia, India, and the Middle East in the coming weeks. Unfortunately, the price of the smartphone has not been revealed yet for any of the markets.

Motorola Moto G42 specifications

The new Moto G42 features a 6.4-inch OLED display with full-HD+ resolution. The smartphone gets a Night Mode to protect the eyes of the user with SGS-certified low blue light emission. It sports a dual stereo speaker setup with Dolby Atmos support. The Moto G42 is powered by the Snapdragon 680 4G SoC that delivers over 20 percent boost in overall battery performance compared to its predecessor. The smartphone features a 5,000mAh battery that comes with TurboPower fast charging support.

At the back, Moto G42 gets a bump to house the cameras and the flash. The smartphone features a 50-megapixel primary shooter with quad pixel technology, an 8-megapixel hybrid camera with ultra-wide and a depth sensor, and a macro vision sensor that can click images within 3cm of the subject. The smartphone also gets a Night Vision mode for clicking images in low-light conditions.

Moto G42 is running the latest version of Android 12 with My UX. The smartphone also gets My UX gestures that allows users to access applications and features with different gestures like, twisting the wrist to open the camera application, chopping down twice to turn on the flashlight, and taking a screenshot with a touch. It also gets ThinkShield for mobile to protect the smartphone against malware, phishing, and other threats.