Technology News
loading

Moto G42 With Snapdragon 680 4G SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Details

Moto G42 will be available in India in the coming weeks.

By Dhruv Raghav | Updated: 9 June 2022 11:31 IST
Moto G42 With Snapdragon 680 4G SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Details

Photo Credit: Motorola

Motorola Moto G42 (pictured) comes with My UX gestures

Highlights
  • Moto G42 gets a 50-megapixel primary camera
  • Moto G42 sports a 6.4-inch OLED display
  • Moto G42 comes with ThinkShield

Moto G42 with a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 6.4-inch OLED display has been officially launched. Motorola has said that the new smartphone will be available in Brazil in the coming days and it will start rolling out in selected markets in Europe, Latin America, Asia, India, and the Middle East in the coming weeks. The smartphone will come with Android 12 integrated with My UX and also gets My UX gestures. Motorola has also added ThinkShield for mobile for protection against malware and other threats.

Motorola Moto G42 price and availability

Motorola has announced via its official blog that the new Moto G42 will be available in Brazil in the coming days. It will debut in selected markets in Europe, Latin America, Asia, India, and the Middle East in the coming weeks. Unfortunately, the price of the smartphone has not been revealed yet for any of the markets.

Motorola Moto G42 specifications

The new Moto G42 features a 6.4-inch OLED display with full-HD+ resolution. The smartphone gets a Night Mode to protect the eyes of the user with SGS-certified low blue light emission. It sports a dual stereo speaker setup with Dolby Atmos support. The Moto G42 is powered by the Snapdragon 680 4G SoC that delivers over 20 percent boost in overall battery performance compared to its predecessor. The smartphone features a 5,000mAh battery that comes with TurboPower fast charging support.

At the back, Moto G42 gets a bump to house the cameras and the flash. The smartphone features a 50-megapixel primary shooter with quad pixel technology, an 8-megapixel hybrid camera with ultra-wide and a depth sensor, and a macro vision sensor that can click images within 3cm of the subject. The smartphone also gets a Night Vision mode for clicking images in low-light conditions.

Moto G42 is running the latest version of Android 12 with My UX. The smartphone also gets My UX gestures that allows users to access applications and features with different gestures like, twisting the wrist to open the camera application, chopping down twice to turn on the flashlight, and taking a screenshot with a touch. It also gets ThinkShield for mobile to protect the smartphone against malware, phishing, and other threats.

What is the best value flagship smartphone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Motorola Moto G42

Motorola Moto G42

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.40-inch
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Motorola, Motorola Moto G42, Motorola Moto G42 Specifications, Android 12, My UX, Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
Xbox Game Pass to Get Demos of Upcoming Games as Part of Microsoft’s Project Moorcroft
Apple Wins Class Action Suit Against Meltdown, Spectre Cybersecurity Flaws

Related Stories

Moto G42 With Snapdragon 680 4G SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G India Launch Date, Price Leaked: All Details
  2. Poco F4 5G Confirmed to Have Snapdragon 870 SoC
  3. Nothing Phone 1 Launch Date Set for July 12: All You Need to Know
  4. LG Eclair QP5 Dolby Atmos Soundbar System Review
  5. Moto G42 With Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched: Details
  6. Jurassic World Dominion Review: What in the Actual Dino Is Going On?
  7. Moto G62 5G With Snapdragon 480 Plus SoC, Triple Cameras Launched: Details
  8. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  9. MacBook Air (2022), 13-Inch MacBook Pro (2022) With M2 Chips Launched
  10. Realme GT Neo 3T Spotted on India Website Hinting Imminent Launch: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Lenovo Tab P12 Pro tablet, Yoga AIO 7 Desktop Launched in India: All Details
  2. Twitter Pulled 9to5Mac, XDA Developers Accounts Due to Minimum Age Requirements
  3. MSI Titan, Raider, CreatorPro, Vector Gaming Laptop Lineups Refreshed With Latest Intel, Nvidia Hardware
  4. WhatsApp May Let You Export Chat Backups From Google Drive in Future
  5. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G India Launch Date, Price, Availability Leaked: Here’s All You Need to Know
  6. Garmin Vivosmart 5 With Up To 7 Days Battery Life Launched in India: Details
  7. Microsoft Surface Duo 2 June Update Brings Improved Glance Bar, Slim Pen 2 Functionality
  8. Strange Repeating Fast Radio Burst (FRB) Originating From Distant Galaxy Detected by Scientists
  9. NASA’s Europa Clipper Main Body Completed, Soon to Explore Jupiter’s Moon
  10. Jio-Bp to Set Up EV Charging, Battery Swapping Stations Across 12 Cities in North India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.