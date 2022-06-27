Technology News
loading

Moto G42 India Launch Date Tipped for July 4: Here's All You Need to Know

Moto G42 price is set in Brazil at BRL 1,699 (roughly Rs. 25,400).

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 27 June 2022 16:58 IST
Moto G42 India Launch Date Tipped for July 4: Here's All You Need to Know

Photo Credit: Motorola

Moto G42 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC

Highlights
  • Moto G42 India launch date is yet to be officially announced
  • The Motorola phone is available in Brazil in a single variant
  • Moto G42 comes in two distinct colour variants

Moto G42 India launch date is set for July 4, according to a tipster. The Motorola phone was unveiled earlier this month. It comes with a 20:9 OLED display and carries triple rear cameras. The Moto G42 also carries 20W fast charging. The smartphone comes under the Moto G=series that is popular for offering value-for-money user experiences. It is also a streamlined variant of the Moto G52 that was launched in India in April. The Moto G42 is likely to compete against some of the popular affordable models in the Indian market.

Moto G42 India launch date (expected)

The Moto G42 India launch date is set for July 4, tipster Yogesh Brar has claimed on Twitter. The tipster earlier suggested that the phone would launch in the country this week. However, Motorola has not yet revealed the launch date through its official channels.

Motorola earlier this month launched the Moto G42 in Brazil in Atlantic Green and Metallic Rosé. The company at the time also confirmed that the smartphone will roll out to select markets in Asia, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East in the coming weeks.

Moto G42 price in India (expected)

Moto G42 price is set at BRL 1,699 (roughly Rs. 25,400) for the lone 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. India pricing details are yet to be announced, though.

Moto G42 specifications

The Moto G42 debuted in Brazil with specifications including a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) OLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 60Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC, along with Adreno 610 GPU and 4GB of RAM. It comes with the triple rear camera setup that houses a 50-megapixel primary sensor, with an f/1.8 lens. The Moto G42 also comes with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 2-megapixel macro shooter.

Motorola has provided a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front. The phone comes with 128GB of onboard storage and packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 20W TurboPower charging.

What is the best value flagship smartphone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Moto G42 price in India, Moto G42 specifications, Moto G42, Motorola Moto G42, Motorola
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a principal correspondent for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
OnePlus Nord Watch India Launch Tipped via Alleged BIS Certification Listing, Reportedly Enters Internal Testing
Moto G42 India Launch Date Tipped for July 4: Here's All You Need to Know
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Coming 'Soon' to India, Company Teases
  2. Apple Tipped to Launch a Slew of Hardware Till First Half of 2023: Details
  3. Apple Back to School 2022 Sale: Best Offers Available in India
  4. Poco X4 GT With MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC Launched Globally: All Details
  5. Portronics Dash 12 TWS Speakers With 9 Hours Playback Time Launched in India: Details
  6. Google Nest Cam (Battery) Launched in India for Tata Play Subscribers
  7. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  8. Noise Nerve Pro Neckband Earphones Launched in India: All Details
  9. Watch the Trailer for Shoorveer, Out July 15 on Disney+ Hotstar
  10. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
#Latest Stories
  1. Acer Aspire 7 Refreshed With 12th Gen Intel Core i5 Chip, GeForce GTX 1650 GPU in India: Details
  2. Motorola Edge X30 Pro aka Ultra Allegedly Certified by 3C, 125W Fast Charging Support Tipped
  3. Harmony Announces $1 Million Bounty to Help Return $100 Million Lost in Horizon Bridge Hack
  4. Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition Launch Set for July: Expected Specifications
  5. Samsung Galaxy A23 5G Specifications Tipped via Geekbench Listing, May Sport Snapdragon 695 SoC
  6. NYC’s Times Square to Mark Presence in Metaverse, Time Magazine Partners The Sandbox
  7. YouTube Music Gets an Easy Way to View the 'Mixed for You' Playlist, Redesigns the Album UI on Android Tablets
  8. Zomato Shares Fall Over 6 Percent After It Announces Blinkit Acquisition
  9. Two Space Startups Authorised by IN-SPACe, Marks Beginning of Private Space Sector Launches in India
  10. Redmi 10 Prime+ 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, Android 12 Spotted on Geekbench; Could Launch Soon in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.