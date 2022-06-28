Moto G42 India launch date has been set for July 4, Flipkart has announced through a dedicated webpage. The Motorola phone debuted in markets including Brazil earlier this month. It comes as the successor to the Moto G41 that was launched in some countries last year. That model, though, did not come to India. The Moto G42 carries features including a hole-punch display, triple rear cameras, and stereo speakers. The smartphone also includes Dolby Atmos support and comes with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC.

On Tuesday, Flipkart published the webpage to announce the launch date of the Moto G42 in India. It corroborates a tweet posted by a tipster that suggested the same launch date.

The Flipkart webpage also shows that the Moto G42 will be available in Atlantic Green and Metallic Rosé colours and carry 64GB of onboard storage. The latter is unlike the Moto G42 variant debuted in Brazil that had 128GB of internal storage.

Moto G42 price

Motorola is yet to reveal the India pricing of the Moto G42. However, the phone was launched in Brazil at BRL 1,699 (roughly Rs. 25,600) for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration.

Moto G42 specifications

The Moto G42 runs Android 12 and comes with a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) OLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the Motorola phone has the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC, along with Adreno 610 GPU and 4GB of RAM. There is the triple rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor, along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter as well as a macro shooter.

Motorola has offered a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front on the Moto G42.

The Moto G42 is teased to come to India in the 64GB storage variant that will support expansion via microSD card (up to 1TB). The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 20W fast charging. It also comes in an IP52-rated water-repellent design.

