Moto G32 will reportedly launch soon as the smartphone gets spotted on Thailand's National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) database. The handset is said to debut in India in July. The smartphone was earlier tipped to feature a 6.5-inch LCD display with HD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. It is also expected to come with a triple rear camera setup. It is also expected to get a USB Type-C port, Bluetooth v5, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and 4G LTE connectivity.

According to a report from MySmartPrice, Moto G32 from Motorola has been spotted on the Thailand NBTC database with the model number XT2235-3. The listing has confirmed the moniker of the upcoming Motorola smartphone. Moto G32 can be seen as approved by the NBTC. Along with the name, the listing has also suggested that the handset is going to be a 4G LTE only variant with support for GSM/WCDMA/LTE network. The report added that the smartphone may debut in India in July.

The specifications of the smartphone have previously been tipped. As per the NBTC database listing, the Moto G32 has been reportedly codenamed “Devon22” and has three model numbers, XT2235-1, XT2235-2, and XT2235-3. The smartphone with the model number XT2235-2 is said to launch in India. The smartphone had previously been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards and FCC database, the report added.

Moto G32 specifications (expected)

Moto G32 has been tipped to feature a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with HD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is expected to come with a triple rear camera setup with a 16-megapixel primary lens and dual 2-megapixel macro and depth sensors. At the front, it is said to get an 8-megapixel lens housed in a hole-punch cutout. It is said to be powered by the Unisoc T606 SoC coupled with 4GB RAM and could pack a 5,000mAh battery with 18W charging support.

The rumoured Motorola smartphone is also said to get 64GB inbuilt storage that can be expanded with a microSD card up to 1TB. For connectivity, Moto G32 may get Bluetooth v5, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. A side-mounted fingerprint sensor is also said to feature on the smartphone. It is also said to be a rebranded version of the Moto E32.

