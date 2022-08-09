Moto G32 was launched in India on Tuesday as the company's latest smartphone in the G-series. The handset sports a 6.5-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 680 SoC under the hood, a triple rear camera setup with 50-megapixel main sensor, a 5,000mAh battery, and near-stock Android experience with Android 12. Moto G32 also comes with ThinkShield security solution for mobiles and IP52 rating for dust and water resistance. The smartphone sports stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos as well.

Moto G32 price in India, availability

The Moto G32 price in India has been set at Rs. 12,999 for the lone 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. It comes in Mineral Grey and Satin Silver colour options. The smartphone will be available for purchase in India starting August 16 on Flipkart and leading offline outlets.

Customers can avail HDFC Bank card instant discount of 10 percent and get the handset for Rs. 11,749. There is also an offer with Jio in which the customer can get up to Rs. 2,000 cashback on recharges in addition to Rs. 549 discount on Zee5 annual subscription for Rs. 2,549.

The Moto G32 was launched in some European markets earlier this year at a price of EUR 209.99 (roughly Rs. 17,000) for the 4G RAM + 128GB storage variant.

Moto G32 specifications

The dual-SIM (nano) Moto G32 runs near-stock Android 12 and sports a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 680 SoC, which is paired with 4GB of RAM.

For photos and videos, the Moto G32 has a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture lens. There is an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 aperture ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel macro sensor with an f/2.4 aperture lens. The Motorola phone comes with a 16-megapixel selfie shooter with an f/2.4 aperture lens for selfies and video calling.

The Moto G32 comes with 64GB inbuilt storage which can be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card. Connectivity options on the handset includes dual-band Wi-Fi, 4G LTE, Bluetooth v5.2, 3.5mm headphone port, and USB Type-C. Sensors onboard include fingerprint reader, proximity sensor, accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, and e-compass.

It packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W TurboPower fast charging technology. The Moto G32 features dual stereo speakers, and dual microphones. The handset supports face unlock, and also has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It comes with ThinkShield mobile security and IP52 rating for dust and water resistance. The handset measures 161.78x73.84x8.49mm and weighs about 184g.

