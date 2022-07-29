Motorola announced the Moto G32 mid-range smartphone on Thursday. The smartphone features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is also equipped with dual stereo speakers enhanced by Dolby Atmos. The handset is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 680 SoC. The Moto G32 features a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup with great light sensitivity and an Ultra-res mode for capturing the outdoors in great detail. Motorola has equipped this smartphone with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging.

Moto G32 price, availability

The Moto G32 is available in select European markets starting from EUR 209.99 (roughly Rs. 17,000) for the 4G RAM + 128GB storage variant. It comes in Mineral Gray and Satin Silver colour options. Motorola will soon release this smartphone in Latin American and Indian markets as well.

Moto G32 specifications, features

This smartphone sports a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The Moto G23 packs a Snapdragon 680 SoC paired with Adreno 610 GPU. It has up to 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of integrated storage, which is expandable via a microSD card (up to 1TB).

For optics, the Moto G32 has a triple rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens with an f/2.2 aperture, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. It also sports a 16-megapixel selfie shooter with an f/2.4 aperture. These camera setups are capable of recording full-HD videos at 30fps.

The handset runs on Android 12, supports face unlock, and features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It measures 161.78x73.84x8.49mm and weighs about 184g. It packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 30W TurboPower fast charging technology. The Moto G32 features a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headset jack, dual stereo speakers, and dual microphones. In addition, it supports dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.2, and NFC connectivity.