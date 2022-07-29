Technology News
Moto G32 With 6.5-Inch Full-HD+ 90Hz Display, 50-Megapixel Camera Launched: Price, Specifications

Moto G32 packs a 5,000mAh battery and supports 30W TurboPower fast charging.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 29 July 2022 11:26 IST
Photo Credit: Motorola

The Moto G32 features a 16-megapixel selfie camera

Highlights
  • Moto G32 offers face unlock and side-mounted fingerprint sensor
  • It will soon be released in India, Latin America
  • The Moto G32 supports dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.2, NFC

Motorola announced the Moto G32 mid-range smartphone on Thursday. The smartphone features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is also equipped with dual stereo speakers enhanced by Dolby Atmos. The handset is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 680 SoC. The Moto G32 features a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup with great light sensitivity and an Ultra-res mode for capturing the outdoors in great detail. Motorola has equipped this smartphone with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging.

Moto G32 price, availability

The Moto G32 is available in select European markets starting from EUR 209.99 (roughly Rs. 17,000) for the 4G RAM + 128GB storage variant. It comes in Mineral Gray and Satin Silver colour options. Motorola will soon release this smartphone in Latin American and Indian markets as well.

Moto G32 specifications, features

This smartphone sports a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The Moto G23 packs a Snapdragon 680 SoC paired with Adreno 610 GPU. It has up to 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of integrated storage, which is expandable via a microSD card (up to 1TB).

For optics, the Moto G32 has a triple rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens with an f/2.2 aperture, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. It also sports a 16-megapixel selfie shooter with an f/2.4 aperture. These camera setups are capable of recording full-HD videos at 30fps.

The handset runs on Android 12, supports face unlock, and features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It measures 161.78x73.84x8.49mm and weighs about 184g. It packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 30W TurboPower fast charging technology. The Moto G32 features a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headset jack, dual stereo speakers, and dual microphones. In addition, it supports dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.2, and NFC connectivity.

Why is Oppo making strange choices with its flagship Reno series? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.50-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Moto G32, Moto G32 price, Moto G32 specifications, Motorola
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
Intel Slashes Its Annual Sales, Profit Forecasts Amid Lower PC Demand
Samsung Galaxy S23 Handsets to Mostly Use Snapdragon SoCs, Suggests Qualcomm

