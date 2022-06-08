Technology News
Moto G32 India Launch Tipped, May Feature Unisoc T606 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery

Moto G32 is said to feature a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD display.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 8 June 2022 11:09 IST
Moto G32 India Launch Tipped, May Feature Unisoc T606 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery

Photo Credit: Motorola

Moto G32 could be a rebranded version of Moto E32 (pictured)

Highlights
  • Moto G32 is tipped to launch in India soon
  • The smartphone could feature 90Hz refresh rate display
  • Moto G32 is said to feature an 8-megapixel selfie camera

Moto G32, a rumoured new smartphone from Motorola, is reportedly making its way to the Indian market soon. The arrival of new Moto G-series phone is yet to be officially confirmed by the Lenovo-owned company, but ahead of it, specifications of the phone have leaked. The Moto G32 is said to feature a 90Hz refresh rate display and could be powered by the Unisoc T606 SoC. The leaked specifications are identical to the Moto E32 that was unveiled in Europe in May. It is expected to have a hole-punch display and 16-megapixel triple rear cameras.

As per a report by Passionate Geekz, Moto G32 is gearing up to launch in India in the next couple of days. The leak suggests that if there's any delay for the June launch, the date can be pushed to July first week.

As per the report, the purported Moto G32 has the codename “Devon22” and it has three model numbers — XT2235-1, XT2235-2, and XT2235-3. The XT2235-2 handset could make its way to India and was reportedly spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website and it had allegedly bagged FCC certification.

Moto G32 specifications (expected)

As per the report, the Moto G32 will feature a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The handset could have a hole-punch display design. The upcoming phone is said to be powered with a Unisoc T606 SoC along with 4GB of RAM.

Motorola is expected to provide a triple rear camera unit on the Moto G32. It is said to include a 16-megapixel main sensor and two 2-megapixel macro and depth sensors. For selfies, the phone could have an 8-megapixel front camera sensor. The smartphone could offer 64GB of inbuilt storage that is expandable via a microSD card (up to 1TB).

Connectivity options on the Moto G32 are likely to include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth v5, 3.5mm audio jack and a USB Type-C port. There could be a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for authentication.

The Moto G32 is expected to carry a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W charging. The company is said to bundle a 10W charging brick with the phone.

As mentioned, the leaked specifications of the Moto G32 are quite similar to what we have seen on Moto E32 and the former could be a rebranded version of the latter.

What is the best value flagship smartphone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Moto G32, Moto G32 Specifications, Moto E32, Motorola

Further reading: Moto G32, Moto G32 Specifications, Moto E32, Motorola
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
iOS 16 Found to Have References of Always-on Display Capability That May Come With iPhone 14 Pro Models: Report
BTC Stays Stuck to $31,000-Mark, Most Altcoins Show Movement Towards Recovery
Moto G32 India Launch Tipped, May Feature Unisoc T606 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery
