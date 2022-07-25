Moto G32 design renders have been leaked, tipping a curved frame and a triple rear camera setup for the smartphone. The images show the handset in two colour variants — Black and Red. The Moto G32 is expected to come in four colour options in total. The front side of the smartphone will sport a small cutout at the top centre for the selfie camera along with an asymmetrical chin for the bottom bezel. An earlier report had indicated that the handset from the Lenovo-owned company would feature a 90Hz refresh rate display and could be powered by the Unisoc T606 SoC. The Moto G32 was recently spotted on the National Communications Commission (NCC) website tipping details like the battery capacity among others. The handset is said to debut in India this month.

The Moto G32 official press renders have been leaked by Compare Dial along with tipster OnLeaks. As mentioned earlier, the renders tip the smartphone will come in two colour options — Black and Red. The handset from Moto was earlier expected to come in Grey and Silver colour variants. This indicates that the handset may finally launch in a total of four colour options.

The front side of the Moto G32 shows a display with small cutout at the top centre for the selfies along with an asymmetrical chin for the bottom bezel. The side of the smartphone showed redesigned power and volume buttons. The power button is also said to work as a fingerprint sensor.

To recall, the Moto G32 is expected sport a triple rear camera setup. The report also suggested that the macro camera on the G32 looked smaller, appearing the same size as the LED flash.

Moto G32 specifications (expected)

The Moto G32 is also said to feature a 90Hz refresh rate display and could be powered by the Unisoc T606 SoC.

The smartphone is expected to feature a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The upcoming phone is said to be powered with a Unisoc T606 SoC along with 4GB of RAM.

The triple rear camera in the Moto G32 is said to include a 16-megapixel main sensor and two 2-megapixel macro and depth sensors. For selfies, the phone could have an 8-megapixel front camera sensor. The smartphone could also house 64GB of inbuilt storage that is expandable via a microSD card (up to 1TB).

Connectivity options on the Moto G32 are said to include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth v5, 3.5mm audio jack and a USB Type-C port.

To recall, the Moto G32 was recently spotted on the NCC website, tipping details like the battery capacity, phone's box content, and fast charging support. The NCC listing suggested that the smartphone will house a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. The phone's package will feature an AC adapter, charging cable, and earphones. The handset is said to debut in India this month.