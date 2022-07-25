Technology News
loading

Moto G32 Renders Leak, Tipping Colours and Design: All Details

Moto G32 official renders show the handset in two colour variants — Black and Red.

By Jasmin Jose | Updated: 25 July 2022 16:12 IST
Moto G32 Renders Leak, Tipping Colours and Design: All Details

Moto G32 was recently spotted on the NCC website

Highlights
  • Moto G32 is said to feature a 90Hz refresh rate display
  • The smartphone is expected to feature a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD display
  • Moto G32 is said to be powered with a Unisoc T606 SoC

Moto G32 design renders have been leaked, tipping a curved frame and a triple rear camera setup for the smartphone. The images show the handset in two colour variants — Black and Red. The Moto G32 is expected to come in four colour options in total. The front side of the smartphone will sport a small cutout at the top centre for the selfie camera along with an asymmetrical chin for the bottom bezel. An earlier report had indicated that the handset from the Lenovo-owned company would feature a 90Hz refresh rate display and could be powered by the Unisoc T606 SoC. The Moto G32 was recently spotted on the National Communications Commission (NCC) website tipping details like the battery capacity among others. The handset is said to debut in India this month.

The Moto G32 official press renders have been leaked by Compare Dial along with tipster OnLeaks. As mentioned earlier, the renders tip the smartphone will come in two colour options — Black and Red. The handset from Moto was earlier expected to come in Grey and Silver colour variants. This indicates that the handset may finally launch in a total of four colour options.

The front side of the Moto G32 shows a display with small cutout at the top centre for the selfies along with an asymmetrical chin for the bottom bezel. The side of the smartphone showed redesigned power and volume buttons. The power button is also said to work as a fingerprint sensor.

To recall, the Moto G32 is expected sport a triple rear camera setup. The report also suggested that the macro camera on the G32 looked smaller, appearing the same size as the LED flash.

Moto G32 specifications (expected)

The Moto G32 is also said to feature a 90Hz refresh rate display and could be powered by the Unisoc T606 SoC.

The smartphone is expected to feature a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The upcoming phone is said to be powered with a Unisoc T606 SoC along with 4GB of RAM.

The triple rear camera in the Moto G32 is said to include a 16-megapixel main sensor and two 2-megapixel macro and depth sensors. For selfies, the phone could have an 8-megapixel front camera sensor. The smartphone could also house 64GB of inbuilt storage that is expandable via a microSD card (up to 1TB).

Connectivity options on the Moto G32 are said to include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth v5, 3.5mm audio jack and a USB Type-C port.

To recall, the Moto G32 was recently spotted on the NCC website, tipping details like the battery capacity, phone's box content, and fast charging support. The NCC listing suggested that the smartphone will house a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. The phone's package will feature an AC adapter, charging cable, and earphones. The handset is said to debut in India this month.

Why is Oppo making strange choices with its flagship Reno series? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Moto, Moto G32, Moto G32 specifications
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. She has directed investigative documentaries, PSAs, and video features covering arts, culture, science, and general news in the past.  She believes in the power of the Internet and is constantly looking out for the next new technology that is going to transform life on earth. When not doing things news, she can be found reading fiction, physics or philosophy, plucking berries, or talking cinema. Write to her at jasminj@ndtv.com or get in touch on ...More
Sahasra Semiconductors to Invest Rs. 750 Crore to Set Up Memory Chip Unit in Rajasthan: Details
Hollywood Producer Admits to Scamming Crypto Investors, Bagging $2.5 Million

Related Stories

Moto G32 Renders Leak, Tipping Colours and Design: All Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale: Best Offers Today
  2. OnePlus Ace Pro Set to Launch on August 3: All You Need to Know
  3. Nothing Phone 1 Review: It's Something
  4. Here’s What to Expect From the MCU’s Phase 5, 6, and 7
  5. Sony XR OLED A80K Series Smart Television Range Launched in India
  6. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  7. Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G First Impressions: Dressed to Impress
  8. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  9. Sahasra Plans to Invest Rs. 750 Crore to Set Up Memory Chip Unit: Details
  10. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Flip 4, Buds 3 Pro Pricing, Design Leaked
#Latest Stories
  1. Intel to Produce Chips for Taiwanese Chip Design Firm MediaTek in Boost to Foundry Business
  2. MIUI 14 Supported Device List Leaked, Includes Eligible Xiaomi, Redmi, Pocco Smartphones: Report
  3. eBbikeGo to Set Up Manufacturing Plant for Muvi, Velocipedo EVs Through Subsidiary Vajram Electric
  4. OnePlus Ace Pro Launch Date Revealed as August 3, Looks Like a Rebadged OnePlus 10T
  5. Hollywood Producer Admits to Scamming Crypto Investors, Bagging $2.5 Million
  6. Moto G32 Renders Leak, Tipping Colours and Design: All Details
  7. Sahasra Semiconductors to Invest Rs. 750 Crore to Set Up Memory Chip Unit in Rajasthan: Details
  8. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Trailer Reveals New Villain Namor, Chadwick Boseman Tribute
  9. Vivo Y30 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, 50-Megapixel Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Design, Z Flip 4, Watch 5 Pro and Buds 3 Pro Design Pricing Tipped Ahead of Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.