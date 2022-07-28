Technology News
Moto G32 Render Leak Tips 4 Colour Variants: All the Details

Moto G32 could be powered by the Unisoc T606 SoC.

By Jasmin Jose | Updated: 28 July 2022 10:54 IST
Moto G32 Render Leak Tips 4 Colour Variants: All the Details

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @evleaks

Moto G32 is said to come with a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD display featuring a 90Hz refresh rate

Highlights
  • Moto G32 is expected sport a triple rear camera setup
  • Moto G32 could also feature a 64GB of inbuilt storage
  • The handset is said to come with a 90Hz refresh rate display

Moto G32 has been tipped to come in four colour variants, thanks to a recent render leak. The leak hinted that the smartphone will come in Black, Gold, Red, and Silver options. Design renders of the Moto G32 were leaked earlier this week tipping at a curved frame and a triple rear camera setup for the smartphone. A previous report had mentioned that the smartphone from the Lenovo-owned company would come with a 90Hz refresh rate display and could be powered by the Unisoc T606 SoC. The handset was also spotted on the National Communications Commission (NCC) website tipping details including battery capacity among others. The Moto G32 is expected to debut in India this month.

The colour options of the Moto G32 were leaked via tipster Evan Blass (aka @evleaks). As mentioned earlier, the smartphone has been tipped to come in four colour options including Black, Gold, Red, and Silver, and were shown in a leaked image by Blass.

The Moto G32 press renders were also leaked a few days ago, matching Blass' renders. The renders indicated that the front side of the handset will sport a small cutout at the top centre for the selfie camera along with an asymmetrical chin for the bottom bezel. The side of the smartphone also showed redesigned power and volume buttons. The power button has also been hinted to work as a fingerprint sensor.

The smartphone from Motorola is expected sport a triple rear camera setup. The report also suggested that the macro camera on the Moto G32 looked smaller, appearing to be the same size as the LED flash.

Moto G32 specifications (expected)

The Moto G32 is said to come with a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD display featuring a 90Hz refresh rate display, and it could be powered by the Unisoc T606 SoC along with 4GB of RAM.

The triple rear camera in the Moto G32 is said to house a 16-megapixel main sensor and two 2-megapixel macro and depth sensors. For selfies and video calls, the handset from Moto could have an 8-megapixel front camera sensor. The smartphone could also feature a 64GB of inbuilt storage that is expandable via a microSD card (up to 1TB).

Connectivity options on the Moto G32 are said to include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth v5, 3.5mm audio jack and a USB Type-C port.

Comments

Further reading: Moto, Moto G32, Moto G32 specifications
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360.
