Moto G22 With Quad Rear Cameras, 90Hz Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Moto G22 price in India is set at Rs. 10,999.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 8 April 2022 12:00 IST
Moto G22 comes in a single 4GB + 64GB storage variant

Highlights
  • Moto G22 will go on sale in India from April 13
  • The new Motorola phone is powered by MediaTek Helio G37
  • Moto G22 was initially launched in Europe last month

Moto G22 was launched in India on Friday (April 8) as the latest budget phone by Motorola. Initially debuted in Europe last month, the Moto G22 comes with features including a hole-punch display design and quad rear cameras. It also carries a 90Hz display as well as includes a 5,000mAh battery that is rated to deliver 37.8 hours of backup on a single charge. The Moto G22 competes against the likes of the Redmi 10, Infinix Note 11S, Realme C25Y, and the Samsung Galaxy M12.

Moto G22 price in India, launch offers

Moto G22 price in India has been set at Rs. 10,999 for the lone 4GB + 64GB storage variant. The phone will be available via Flipkart starting Wednesday, April 13. It comes in Cosmic Black, Iceberg Blue, and Mint Green colours, though the Mint Green option will be available at a later stage.

Launch offers on the Moto G22 include a Rs. 1,000 bank discount that will be applicable on purchases made through Flipkart between April 13–14, on limited stocks. There will also be no-cost EMIs for online customers.

The Moto G22 was launched in Europe at EUR 169.99 (roughly Rs. 14,000) for the same 4GB + 64GB model.

Moto G22 specifications

In terms of specifications, the dual-SIM (Nano) Moto G22 runs on Android 12 out-of-the-box. The phone comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) Max Vision display that has a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the Moto G22 carries an octa-core MediaTek Helio G37 SoC, coupled with an IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU and 4GB of RAM. There is the quad rear camera setup that houses a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens. The camera setup also includes an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. Moreover, the rear camera setup is capable of recording full-HD videos at 30fps frame rate and is paired with an LED flash.

moto g22 back image gadgets 360 Moto G22

Moto G22 comes with a 50-megapixel primary camera at the back

 

For selfies and video chats, the Moto G22 carries a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.45 lens.

The Moto G22 comes with 64GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 1TB) through a dedicated slot.

Connectivity options on the Moto G22 include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, FM radio, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. The phone also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The Moto G22 packs a 5,000mAh battery that is rated to support 20W TurboPower Charging via a bundled charger. Besides, the phone measures 163.95x74.94x8.49mm and weighs 185 grams.

Can OnePlus 10 Pro beat iPhone 13 Pro and Galaxy S22 Ultra? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Moto G22 price in India, Moto G22 specifications, Moto G22, Motorola
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
