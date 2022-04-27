Technology News
Moto G100 Getting Its Stable Android 12 Update, Starting With Brazil: Report

Stable Android 12 update on Moto G100 will bring features like Material You design aesthetic.

By Jasmin Jose | Updated: 27 April 2022 18:34 IST
Moto G100 Getting Its Stable Android 12 Update, Starting With Brazil: Report

Moto G100 users can manually check if they have received the Android 12 update

Highlights
  • Stable Android 12 update will roll out to Moto G100 users in Brazil
  • The update will initially roll out to the users in Brazil
  • Motorola launched the Moto G100 in March 2021

Moto G100 is reportedly receiving its stable Android 12 update. The update is said to have started rolling out in Brazil as of now. The latest update will bring all the new features like Material You design aesthetic, wallpaper-based theming, and revamped widgets that Google introduced in Android 12 to the Moto G100. The smartphone will also receive the Android security patches for March 2022 with the update. Motorola is yet to share any official information regarding the rollout. The Moto G100 was launched in March last year with Android 11.

According to a report by XDA Developers, the Moto G100 with model number XT2125-4-DS is currently receiving its Android 12 update, starting with Brazil. The latest update will bring all the new features in Android 12 to the smartphone. This includes features like Material You design aesthetic, wallpaper-based theming, revamped widgets, scrolling screenshots, better mic and camera access controls, and privacy dashboard among other features.

There has been no official word regarding the update from Motorola. Moto G100 users can manually check if they have received the update by going to the software updates section in the device settings. As per the report, the update brings firmware version S1RT32.41-20-16, and is around 1.5GB in weight.

Moto G100 specifications

Motorola launched the Moto G100 in March 2021 with the Android 11. It happens to be one of the most promising smartphones of 2021 that never made it to India.

The smartphone has a hybrid dual-SIM slot (Nano + Nano/microSD). It features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,520 pixels) LCD display with 21:9 aspect ratio, 90Hz screen refresh rate, HDR10, and 85 percent screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage option. Storage on the Moto G100 is expandable via hybrid microSD card slot (up to 1TB).

The quad rear camera setup on the Moto G100 includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor, 16-megapixel wide-angle sensor, another 2-megapixel telephoto sensor, and a last Time of Flight sensor. Up front, the Moto G100 has a 16-megapixel selfie camera and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor.

The Moto G100 packs a 5,000mAh battery with 20W TurboPower charging. Connectivity options include 5G, 3.5mm audio jack, Bluetooth v5.1, Wi-Fi 6, GPS, and more.

Are affordable smartwatches worth it? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast.
Further reading: Moto, Moto G100, Moto G100 update, Moto G100 Android 12
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360.
Moto G100 Getting Its Stable Android 12 Update, Starting With Brazil: Report
