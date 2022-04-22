Technology News
Moto G Stylus 5G (2022), Moto G 5G (2022) With Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) price has been set at $499.99 (roughly Rs. 38,100), while the Moto G 5G (2022) is priced at $399.99 (roughly Rs. 30,500).

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 22 April 2022 11:31 IST
Moto G Stylus 5G (2022), Moto G 5G (2022) With Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Motorola

Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) carries a 120Hz display

Highlights
  • Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) will go on sale from April 28
  • Moto G 5G (2022) will hit the shelves next month
  • Motorola has provided Snapdragon 695 SoC on Moto G Stylus 5G (2022)

Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) and Moto G 5G (2022) have been launched as the two latest models in the Moto G family. In the series, the Moto G Stylus 5G (2022), which is the successor to the Moto G Stylus 5G that was launched in 2021, offers features including a 120Hz display and triple rear cameras. It also includes an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC on board and is bundled with a stylus pen. However, the Moto G 5G (2022) — the upgrade to the original Moto G 5G that debuted in 2020 — comes with a 90Hz display and is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC. The new Moto G 5G also carries triple rear cameras.

Moto G Stylus 5G (2022), Moto G 5G (2022) price

Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) price has been set at $499.99 (roughly Rs. 38,100) for the lone 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The smartphone will go on sale in the US in Seafoam Green and Steel Blue colours starting April 28, with its pre-sale beginning from April 21. In addition to the US, the Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) will also be available for purchase in Canada in the coming months, Motorola said in a blog post. However, details about the global availability of the new smartphone are yet to be announced.

The Moto G 5G (2022), on the other hand, is priced at $399.99 (roughly Rs. 30,500) for the sole 6GB + 256GB model. It will be available in the US in a single Moonlight Gray shade from May 19. Similar to the Moto G Stylus 5G (2022), the Moto G 5G (2022) is also set to debut in Canada in the coming months. Details about its availability in other markets are yet to be revealed, though.

In June last year, the Moto G Stylus 5G was launched at $399 (roughly Rs. 30,400) for the 6GB + 256GB model. The Moto G 5G was introduced back in November 2020 at EUR 299.99 (roughly Rs. 24,800) for the single 4GB + 64GB configuration. It also debuted in India shortly after its launch in Europe at Rs. 20,999 for the sole 6GB + 128GB model. Additionally, Motorola in February launched the Moto G Stylus (2022) as a 4G model in the Moto G Stylus family. It came at $299.99 (roughly Rs. 22,900) for the lone 6GB + 128GB variant.

Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) specifications

The single-SIM (Nano) Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) runs on Android 12 and features a 6.8-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,460 pixels) Max Vision LTPS display with a 20.5:9 aspect ratio and a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, along with 8GB of RAM. In terms of optics, the Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) offers the triple rear camera setup that houses a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.9 lens, along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The rear camera setup also supports features including Dual Capture, Spot Colour, Portrait, AR Stickers, Timelapse, Macro, and Slow Motion. It also has full-HD video recording support at 30fps frame rate.

For selfies and video chats, the Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) comes with a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.2 lens.

The Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) carries 256GB of onboard storage that supports expansion via microSD card (up to 1TB).

Connectivity options on the Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, and a proximity sensor. The phone also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Motorola has packed the Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) with a 5,000mAh battery that supports TurboPower 10 and Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging technologies. The phone is also rated to deliver up to two days of battery life on a single charge. Besides, it measures 168.9x75.8x9.3mm and weighs 215 grams.

Moto G 5G (2022) specifications

The single-SIM (Nano) Moto G 5G (2022) runs on Android 12 and features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) IPS TFT display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate. It houses the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, coupled with 6GB of RAM. The Moto G 5G (2022) is equipped with the triple rear camera setup that carries a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, along with a 2-megapixel macro shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The camera supports features including Dual Capture, Night Vision, HDR, Pro Mode, and Live Filter as well as Google Lens integration. It also has full-HD video recording support at 30fps frame rate.

moto g 5g 2022 image Moto G 5G 2022

Moto G 5G (2022) features an HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate
Photo Credit: Motorola

 

On the part of enabling selfies and video chats, the Moto G 5G (2022) comes with a 13-megapixel camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.2 lens.

The Moto G 5G (2022) comes with 256GB of inbuilt storage that supports expansion via microSD card (up to 512GB).

Connectivity options on the Moto G 5G (2022) include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, barometer, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The Moto G 5G (2022) packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W charging and is rated to deliver two days of backup on a single charge. The phone measures 165.4x75.8x9.44mm and weighs 204 grams.

Should you buy a 4G or 5G budget phone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2022)

Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2022)

Display 6.80-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2460 pixels
Motorola Moto G 5G (2022)

Motorola Moto G 5G (2022)

Display 6.50-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 700
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments.
BTC, ETH, Most Cryptocurrencies Enter Loss Arena as US Mulls Interest Hike
Moto G Stylus 5G (2022), Moto G 5G (2022) With Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
