Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) and Moto G 5G (2022) have been launched as the two latest models in the Moto G family. In the series, the Moto G Stylus 5G (2022), which is the successor to the Moto G Stylus 5G that was launched in 2021, offers features including a 120Hz display and triple rear cameras. It also includes an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC on board and is bundled with a stylus pen. However, the Moto G 5G (2022) — the upgrade to the original Moto G 5G that debuted in 2020 — comes with a 90Hz display and is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC. The new Moto G 5G also carries triple rear cameras.

Moto G Stylus 5G (2022), Moto G 5G (2022) price

Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) price has been set at $499.99 (roughly Rs. 38,100) for the lone 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The smartphone will go on sale in the US in Seafoam Green and Steel Blue colours starting April 28, with its pre-sale beginning from April 21. In addition to the US, the Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) will also be available for purchase in Canada in the coming months, Motorola said in a blog post. However, details about the global availability of the new smartphone are yet to be announced.

The Moto G 5G (2022), on the other hand, is priced at $399.99 (roughly Rs. 30,500) for the sole 6GB + 256GB model. It will be available in the US in a single Moonlight Gray shade from May 19. Similar to the Moto G Stylus 5G (2022), the Moto G 5G (2022) is also set to debut in Canada in the coming months. Details about its availability in other markets are yet to be revealed, though.

In June last year, the Moto G Stylus 5G was launched at $399 (roughly Rs. 30,400) for the 6GB + 256GB model. The Moto G 5G was introduced back in November 2020 at EUR 299.99 (roughly Rs. 24,800) for the single 4GB + 64GB configuration. It also debuted in India shortly after its launch in Europe at Rs. 20,999 for the sole 6GB + 128GB model. Additionally, Motorola in February launched the Moto G Stylus (2022) as a 4G model in the Moto G Stylus family. It came at $299.99 (roughly Rs. 22,900) for the lone 6GB + 128GB variant.

Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) specifications

The single-SIM (Nano) Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) runs on Android 12 and features a 6.8-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,460 pixels) Max Vision LTPS display with a 20.5:9 aspect ratio and a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, along with 8GB of RAM. In terms of optics, the Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) offers the triple rear camera setup that houses a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.9 lens, along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The rear camera setup also supports features including Dual Capture, Spot Colour, Portrait, AR Stickers, Timelapse, Macro, and Slow Motion. It also has full-HD video recording support at 30fps frame rate.

For selfies and video chats, the Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) comes with a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.2 lens.

The Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) carries 256GB of onboard storage that supports expansion via microSD card (up to 1TB).

Connectivity options on the Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, and a proximity sensor. The phone also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Motorola has packed the Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) with a 5,000mAh battery that supports TurboPower 10 and Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging technologies. The phone is also rated to deliver up to two days of battery life on a single charge. Besides, it measures 168.9x75.8x9.3mm and weighs 215 grams.

Moto G 5G (2022) specifications

The single-SIM (Nano) Moto G 5G (2022) runs on Android 12 and features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) IPS TFT display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate. It houses the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, coupled with 6GB of RAM. The Moto G 5G (2022) is equipped with the triple rear camera setup that carries a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, along with a 2-megapixel macro shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The camera supports features including Dual Capture, Night Vision, HDR, Pro Mode, and Live Filter as well as Google Lens integration. It also has full-HD video recording support at 30fps frame rate.

Moto G 5G (2022) features an HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate

Photo Credit: Motorola

On the part of enabling selfies and video chats, the Moto G 5G (2022) comes with a 13-megapixel camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.2 lens.

The Moto G 5G (2022) comes with 256GB of inbuilt storage that supports expansion via microSD card (up to 512GB).

Connectivity options on the Moto G 5G (2022) include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, barometer, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The Moto G 5G (2022) packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W charging and is rated to deliver two days of backup on a single charge. The phone measures 165.4x75.8x9.44mm and weighs 204 grams.