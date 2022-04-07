Technology News
Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) First Look Surfaces Online, Full Specifications Tipped

Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) is tipped to feature a Snapdragon 695 SoC.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 7 April 2022 13:59 IST
Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) First Look Surfaces Online, Full Specifications Tipped

Photo Credit: 91Mobiles

The Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) could have a 6.78-inch full-HD+ display

Highlights
  • Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) is expected to pack a 5,000mAh battery
  • The Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) is said to have a 16-megapixel selfie camera
  • It is expected to pack 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage

Moto G Stylus (2022) was recently released in February and came with the MediaTek Helio G88 chipset. Motorola is now expected to follow this release with a 5G variant of this model tipped to be named Moto G Stylus 5G (2022). As per a recent report, this smartphone is codenamed Milan 5G and will pack Snapdragon 695 SoC under the hood. The report is accompanied by alleged renders of the handset, which suggest that it could offer black and seafoam green colour options. There has been no official word from Motorola regarding this handset.

As per a report by 91Mobiles, Motorola is working on unveiling a 5G variant of the recently released Moto G Stylus (2022). The design renders of the rumoured Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) have also surfaced online, which suggest a centrally placed hole-punch slot at the front for the selfie camera along with a triple camera setup on the back.

Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) specifications (rumoured)

The Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) is tipped to have a 6.78-inch display with a full-HD+ (2,460x1,080 pixels) resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The screen is said to offer 450 nits of peak brightness and offer a high-brightness mode with a boost of up to 650 nits. The smartphone is tipped to be powered by a Snapdragon 695 SoC, paired with an Adreno 619 GPU. It is supposed to pack 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

At the front, the Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) could feature a 16-megapixel hole-punch camera. The triple rear camera setup is said to be highlighted by a 50-megapixel primary shooter paired with an 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

The smartphone is said to have a USB Type-C port as well as a 3.5 mm jack for earphones. It is believed to be equipped with a 5,000mAh battery and run on Android 12. The stylus is expected to be tucked into the phone body.

The smartphone is said to have a USB Type-C port as well as a 3.5 mm jack for earphones. It is believed to be equipped with a 5,000mAh battery and run on Android 12. The stylus is expected to be tucked into the phone body.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Moto G Stylus 5G (2022), Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) first look, Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) specifications, Motorola
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) First Look Surfaces Online, Full Specifications Tipped
