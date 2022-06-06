Motorola is reportedly working on a new GO smartphone as render of the rumoured Moto G GO smartphone has leaked online. The leaked render suggests that the smartphone may sport a dual camera setup and a flash at the back. There is also a fingerprint sensor with the Motorola badging in center, placed below the rear camera module. The smartphone can be seen with a tear-drop style notch to house the selfie camera at the front. The right spine of the smartphone gets the volume rockers along with the lock and unlock button.

The renders come courtesy of tipster Sudhandhu Ambhore, who has leaked, through a tweet, the alleged design of the rumoured Moto G GO from Motorola. Along with the render, Ambhore also posted a banner with the moniker “Moto G GO”. The said render of the smartphone has revealed the design of the handset along with some camera specifications. The leaked render and banner signal that Motorola might be working on a new GO series smartphone.

The leaked banner shows the moniker Moto G GO

Photo Credit: Twitter / Sudhandhu Ambhore

In the leaked render of the Moto G GO, the smartphone can be seen sporting a dual rear camera setup along with a flash. It may come with 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel camera sensors at the back that have been vertically placed. Below the camera module, the Motorola branding can be seen that is said to also house the fingerprint sensor. The top of the smartphone can be seen with a headphone jack and the bottom houses a USB Type-C charging port, a speaker grille, and a microphone, as suggested by the leaked render.

On the right spine of the alleged Moto G GO renders, we can see a lock and unlock button. Above the power button, the smartphone can be seen with the volume rockers. On the other side, the left spine of the device is seen housing the sim and microSD card tray. The front of the Moto G GO may get a multi-touch display surrounded by thick bezels with a tear-drop style notch that houses a 5-megapixel selfie camera, suggests the leaked render.

Motorola has not yet given any details about the Moto G GO smartphone.