Technology News
loading

Moto G 5G (2022) Alleged Renders Surface Online, Tip Two Colour Options

Moto G 5G (2022) is said launch at a price of Rs. 22,990.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 14 April 2022 19:30 IST
Moto G 5G (2022) Alleged Renders Surface Online, Tip Two Colour Options

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Sudhanshu Ambhore

Moto G 5G (2022) is said to come in Grey and Mint/Green colour options

Highlights
  • Moto G 5G (2022) may get a 6.6-inch flat display
  • It may get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC
  • Moto G 5G (2022) could get a 50-megapixel sensor

Moto G 5G (2022) alleged renders have been leaked. These new set of images show a similar design as the ones leaked last month. The handset is tipped to get a triple rear camera setup and a hole-punch display with a centrally aligned cutout for the selfie camera. It will come with a 6.6-inch flat display. The phone is said to come with a 50-megapixel primary sensor. The Moto G 5G is tipped to hit the shelves in June 2022.

As per renders shared by Sudhanshu Ambhore, the phone gets the volume rocker and a power button on the right spine. The power button also doubles up as a fingerprint scanner. A triple rear camera setup is seen with vertically aligned sensors and a flash. As per the leaked renders, the phone will come in Grey as well as Mint/Green colour options with a textured finish. There is a traditional Motorola logo in the centre. As mentioned, the new leaked renders fall in line with the ones shared in March by known tipster OnLeaks.

Moto G 5G (2022) price (expected)

Moto G 5G (2022) could be priced at Rs. 22,990, as per a previous report. Moto G 5G (2022) could be priced at Rs. 22,990, as per a previous report. The Moto G 5G 2020 model was launched at a price of Rs. 20,999 for the sole 6GB + 128GB option.

Moto G 5G (2022) specifications (expected)

Moto G 5G (2022) is tipped to feature a 6.6-inch flat display and the primary camera is said to have a 50-megapixel sensor with “Quad Pixel” technology. It is tipped to sport a 3.5mm audio jack and a USB Type-C port. The phone is said to roughly measure 165.4x75.8x9.3 mm.

The Moto G 5G (2022) is tipped to sport a triple rear camera setup, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. It is tipped to sport an 8-megapixel sensor and a 2-camera as well. The handset is said to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB storage.

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Moto G 5G (2022), Moto G 5G (2022) Price, Moto G 5G (2022) Specifications, Motorola
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
New State Mobile Announces Collaboration With Among Us; to Add Mini Game, In-Game Items, More on April 21

Related Stories

Moto G 5G (2022) Alleged Renders Surface Online, Tip Two Colour Options
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 10R 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G to Launch in India on April 28
  2. Realme TechLife Convertible Air Conditioners Launched in India: All Details
  3. OnePlus Ace Launch Date Set for April 21, Specifications Revealed
  4. Elon Musk Launches $43-Billion Hostile Takeover of Twitter
  5. Crypto Exchanges in India Disable Deposits via State-Backed System
  6. Moto G52 With Snapdragon 680 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched
  7. Tata Play Brings Access to 4 OTT Platforms at an Affordable Price
  8. iQoo Neo 6 With 120Hz Screen, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC Goes Official
  9. Realme TechLife Watch S100 Review
  10. Oppo Reno 7 Lite 5G Launched as Rebadged Variant of Reno 7Z 5G, F21 Pro 5G
#Latest Stories
  1. Moto G 5G (2022) Alleged Renders Surface Online, Tip Two Colour Options
  2. New State Mobile Announces Collaboration With Among Us; to Add Mini Game, In-Game Items, More on April 21
  3. Apple's Shot on iPhone Macro Challenge Winners Include Photo From Kolhapur Man
  4. Vivo X80 Specifications Tipped by Google Play Console Listing; May Pack Dimensity 9000 SoC, 8GB RAM
  5. Oppo Reno 8 Might Be One of the First Smartphones to Feature Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Soc
  6. Porsche Design Partners with AOC for 32-inch Frameless Agan Pro PD32M Gaming Monitor
  7. State Bank of India to Hire Consultant to Explore Business Potential in EV Charging Space
  8. Honda City e:HEV Hybrid Electric Sedan With 26.5 Km per Litre Efficiency Launched in India
  9. Wikimedia Community Votes Against Crypto Donations Citing Environmental Concerns
  10. US States Ask Netflix, Hulu, More Streaming Services to Pay Cable Fees
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.