Moto G 5G (2022) alleged renders have been leaked. These new set of images show a similar design as the ones leaked last month. The handset is tipped to get a triple rear camera setup and a hole-punch display with a centrally aligned cutout for the selfie camera. It will come with a 6.6-inch flat display. The phone is said to come with a 50-megapixel primary sensor. The Moto G 5G is tipped to hit the shelves in June 2022.
As per renders shared by Sudhanshu Ambhore, the phone gets the volume rocker and a power button on the right spine. The power button also doubles up as a fingerprint scanner. A triple rear camera setup is seen with vertically aligned sensors and a flash. As per the leaked renders, the phone will come in Grey as well as Mint/Green colour options with a textured finish. There is a traditional Motorola logo in the centre. As mentioned, the new leaked renders fall in line with the ones shared in March by known tipster OnLeaks.
Moto G 5G (2022) could be priced at Rs. 22,990, as per a previous report. Moto G 5G (2022) could be priced at Rs. 22,990, as per a previous report. The Moto G 5G 2020 model was launched at a price of Rs. 20,999 for the sole 6GB + 128GB option.
Moto G 5G (2022) is tipped to feature a 6.6-inch flat display and the primary camera is said to have a 50-megapixel sensor with “Quad Pixel” technology. It is tipped to sport a 3.5mm audio jack and a USB Type-C port. The phone is said to roughly measure 165.4x75.8x9.3 mm.
The Moto G 5G (2022) is tipped to sport a triple rear camera setup, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. It is tipped to sport an 8-megapixel sensor and a 2-camera as well. The handset is said to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB storage.
