Moto G 5G (2022) Concept Renders Surface; Price, Key Specifications, and Release Date Tipped

Moto G 5G (2022) is expected to have a launch price of Rs. 22,990.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 21 March 2022 13:15 IST
Photo Credit: OnLeaks/ Prepp.in

Moto G 5G (2022) is tipped to sport a 6.6-inch display

Highlights
  • Moto G 5G (2022) is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 750G SoC
  • Moto G 5G (2022) is tipped to have 128GB of onboard storage
  • It is rumoured to be a dual-SIM smartphone

Moto G 5G (2022) is a mid-range smartphone that Motorola is believed to be working on. The rumoured smartphone has been codenamed Austin and bears the model number XT2213. Now, the tipster OnLeaks has collaborated with Prepp.in to share concept renders of this anticipated smartphone. According to the tipster, the XT2213 is expected to bear the moniker Moto G 5G (2022) at release. It is tipped to sport a 6.6-inch display with a centrally aligned hole-punch selfie camera and a thick chin.

Moto G 5G (2022) price in India, release date (rumoured)

As per the report by Prepp.in in collaboration with OnLeaks, the Moto G 5G is tipped to hit the shelves in June 2022. It is expected to be priced at Rs. 22,990. There are supposed to be two colour options at launch - Volcanic Grey and Frosted Silver.

Moto G 5G (2022) specifications (rumoured)

According to the leak-based renders published by OnLeaks and Prepp.in, Moto G 5G (2022) is expected to sport a flat 6.6-inch screen. The right side of the handset is expected to feature a volume rocker and a power key integrated with a fingerprint sensor. The bottom side of this rumoured Motorola smartphone is tipped to have a 3.5 mm headphone jack, a USB Type-C port, a microphone, and a speaker grille. It is supposed to be 165.4x75.8x9.3 mm in dimensions.

Moto G 5G (2022) is supposed to feature a triple rear camera setup with LED flash. The rear camera setup is expected to be headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor paired with 8-megapixel and 2-megapixel secondary sensors. There is also tipped to be a hole-punch camera in the front. The rumoured handset is believed to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC and pack 4GB of RAM. There is expected to be 128GB of onboard storage that can be expanded via microSD card (up to 512GB). It is believed to offer dual-SIM support and be compatible with Nano-SIM cards.

What should you know about MWC 2022? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
