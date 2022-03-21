Moto G 5G (2022) is a mid-range smartphone that Motorola is believed to be working on. The rumoured smartphone has been codenamed Austin and bears the model number XT2213. Now, the tipster OnLeaks has collaborated with Prepp.in to share concept renders of this anticipated smartphone. According to the tipster, the XT2213 is expected to bear the moniker Moto G 5G (2022) at release. It is tipped to sport a 6.6-inch display with a centrally aligned hole-punch selfie camera and a thick chin.

As per the report by Prepp.in in collaboration with OnLeaks, the Moto G 5G is tipped to hit the shelves in June 2022. It is expected to be priced at Rs. 22,990. There are supposed to be two colour options at launch - Volcanic Grey and Frosted Silver.

Moto G 5G (2022) specifications (rumoured)

According to the leak-based renders published by OnLeaks and Prepp.in, Moto G 5G (2022) is expected to sport a flat 6.6-inch screen. The right side of the handset is expected to feature a volume rocker and a power key integrated with a fingerprint sensor. The bottom side of this rumoured Motorola smartphone is tipped to have a 3.5 mm headphone jack, a USB Type-C port, a microphone, and a speaker grille. It is supposed to be 165.4x75.8x9.3 mm in dimensions.

Moto G 5G (2022) is supposed to feature a triple rear camera setup with LED flash. The rear camera setup is expected to be headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor paired with 8-megapixel and 2-megapixel secondary sensors. There is also tipped to be a hole-punch camera in the front. The rumoured handset is believed to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC and pack 4GB of RAM. There is expected to be 128GB of onboard storage that can be expanded via microSD card (up to 512GB). It is believed to offer dual-SIM support and be compatible with Nano-SIM cards.