Moto Edge X30 Under-Screen Camera Edition With 60-Megapixel Selfie Sensor Launched: Price, Specifications

Moto Edge X30 Under-Screen Camera Edition price is set at CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs. 41,900).

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 18 March 2022 12:41 IST
Photo Credit: Motorola

Moto Edge X30 Under-Screen Camera Edition will go on sale in China starting March 30

Highlights
  • Moto Edge X30 Under-Screen Camera Edition carries 256GB storage
  • The Motorola phone is quite similar to regular Moto Edge X30
  • Moto Edge X30 Under-Screen Camera Edition comes with 12GB RAM

Moto Edge X30 Under-Screen Camera Edition has been launched as the first Motorola phone to come with a selfie camera that virtually hides under the display when not in use. Apart from the new front-facing camera, the Moto Edge X30 Under-Screen Camera Edition is identical to the Moto Edge X30 that was launched in China in December. The smartphone comes with an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and features a 120Hz display. The Moto Edge X30 Under-Screen Camera Edition also carries 256GB of onboard storage.

Moto Edge X30 Under-Screen Camera Edition price, availability

Moto Edge X30 Under-Screen Camera Edition price has been set at CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs. 41,900) for the sole 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The phone is available for pre-orders in China, with its availability starting from March 30.

Details about the availability of the Moto Edge X30 Under-Screen Camera Edition in markets other than China are yet to be revealed.

Alongside the debut of the Moto Edge X30 Under-Screen Camera Edition, Motorola has dropped the pricing of the regular Moto Edge X30. The smartphone now starts at CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 33,500). It was launched last year with an initial price tag of CNY 3,199 (roughly Rs. 38,200).

Moto Edge X30 Under-Screen Camera Edition specifications

The Moto Edge X30 Under-Screen Camera Edition runs on Android 12 and features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) POLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of up to 700 nits. Under the hood, the Motorola phone has the octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, along with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. There is a triple rear camera setup that houses a 50-megapixel OmniVision OV50A40 primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, along with a 50-megapixel wide-angle shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

For selfies and video chats, the Moto Edge X30 Under-Screen Camera Edition carries a 60-megapixel OmniVision OV60A40 sensor at the front, with an f/2.2 lens. The selfie camera is covered by the new display that has the ability to hide the sensor using on-screen pixels.

The Moto Edge X30 Under-Screen Camera Edition carries 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. The phone also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The Moto Edge X30 Under-Screen Camera Edition packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 68W TurboPower fast charging. Besides, the phone measures 163.56x75.95x8.49mm and weighs 194 grams.

What should you know about MWC 2022? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Front Camera 60-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Moto Edge X30 Under Screen Camera Edition price, Moto Edge X30 Under Screen Camera Edition specifications, Moto Edge X30 Under Screen Camera Edition, Moto Edge X30, Motorola
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Meghan Markle to Launch Her First Spotify Podcast This Summer
Binance Crypto Exchange Says Users in Ontario Restricted From Using Its Platform
Comment
 
 

