Moto Edge 30 Pro Price in India Tipped, Could Be the Cheapest Smartphone With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 in India

Moto Edge 30 Pro is tipped to be the second phone to launch with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC in India.

By David Delima | Updated: 22 February 2022 15:14 IST
Photo Credit: Motorola China

Moto Edge X30 (pictured) was launched in China in December with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC

Highlights
  • Moto Edge 30 Pro is tipped to be a rebranded Moto Edge X30
  • The smartphone is said to feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC
  • Motorola has teased the launch of an Edge-series phone on February 24

Moto Edge 30 Pro — the company's rumoured upcoming flagship smartphone — is tipped to launch in India this week. Ahead of the February 24 launch event teased by Motorola for an unspecified new smartphone, pricing and specifications of the Moto Edge 30 Pro have surfaced online. The smartphone is said to be a rebranded version of the Moto Edge X30 that was launched in China in December 2021, which is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC under the hood. According to a tipster, Moto Edge 30 Pro could be the most affordable smartphone to feature the flagship chipset in India, when compared to the Galaxy S22 series that starts at Rs. 72,999 in India.

Moto Edge 30 Pro price in India, availability (expected)

According to a report by 91Mobiles citing tipster Yogesh Brar, the upcoming Moto Edge 30 Pro could be launched on February 25 in India, with a price tag of Rs. 55,999 on the box, and could be sold for Rs. 49,999 via Flipkart. The smartphone is also tipped to launch with discounts on various bank cards, that could bring the price down to Rs. 44,999, according to the report.

Readers might recall that Moto Edge X30 was launched in China at a starting price of CNY 3,199 (roughly Rs. 37,900) for the base 8GB + 128GB storage model. The phone was priced at CNY 3,399 (roughly Rs. 40,200) and CNY 3,599 (roughly Rs. 43,000) for the 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB storage variants, respectively.

Motorola is yet to officially reveal any details regarding the pricing of the purported Moto Edge 30 Pro smartphone.

Moto Edge 30 Pro specifications (expected)

According to previous reports, Moto Edge 30 Pro is expected to be a rebranded version of the Moto Edge X30. The Moto Edge 30 Pro could run on Android 12 with the company's MyUX skin on top. It is said to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. It could be the second smartphone to launch with the latest Snapdragon flagship processor in India, after the recent launch of the Galaxy S22 series smartphones. Moto Edge 30 Pro is tipped to sport a 6.7-inch full-HD+ OLED display with a refresh rate of 144Hz and support for HDR+ content.

On the camera front, Moto Edge 30 Pro is equipped with a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The smartphone is also tipped to feature a 60-megapixel selfie camera on the front. The Moto Edge 30 Pro is said to pack in a 5,000mAh battery, with support for 68W fast charging over USB Type-C. As previously mentioned, Motorola is yet to officially reveal specifications and features of the upcoming Moto Edge 30 Pro smartphone, so the reported details should be considered with a pinch of salt.

Can Realme 9 Pro and 9 Pro+ win their respective segments? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Moto Edge 30 Pro, Motorola, Moto Edge 30 Pro Price in India, Moto Edge 30 Pro Specifications, Moto Edge X30 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
India Data Accessibility and Use Policy: IT Ministry Proposes Framework for Government-to-Government Data Sharing

