Motorola Moto Edge 30 Pro will receive the Android 13 update, as per the company website. The website lists 10 smartphones that will get the latest Android OS version. Out of the 10 handsets, four are from the Moto Edge series and six are from the Moto G series. The website doesn't mention a release timeline for the update. Moto Edge 30 Pro was launched in India in February this year. Google released the Android 13 official update to Pixel phones recently.

A list of Motorola smartphones that will be getting the Android 13 update have been listed on Motorola's official website. The website lists 10 Motorola phones, out of which four are from the Moto Edge series and six are from the Moto G series. From the Moto Edge series, the Moto Edge 30 Pro, Moto Edge 30, Moto Edge+ (2022), and Moto Edge (2022) have been listed to get the Android 13 update.

The six Moto G series smartphones that have been listed to get the Android 13 update include Moto G Stylus 5G (2022), Moto G 5G (2022), Moto G82 5G, Moto G62 5G, Moto G42, and Moto G32. The company is yet to announce a definite release timeline for the Android 13 update to the above mentioned handsets. The website also doesn't reveal any information regarding the roll out of the update.

Recently, Google had announced the release of Android 13 update for its Pixel smartphones. The company had also highlighted that smartphones from other companies will start receiving the update later this year.

To recall, Moto Edge 30 Pro was launched in India in February this year. The handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. It sports a 6.7-inch pOLED display with full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, and DCI-P3 colour gamut.

The handset also features a triple rear camera setup with dual-LED flash. At the front, it gets a 60-megapixel selfie camera. The Moto Edge 30 Pro packs a 4,800mAh battery with 68W TurboPower wires fast charging support.