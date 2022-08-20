Technology News
Motorola Website Lists 10 Moto Edge, G Series Smartphones to Get Android 13 Update: All Details

Moto Edge 30 Pro, which was launched in India in February, is among the 10 smartphones that will get Android 13, as per Motorola website.

By Dhruv Raghav | Updated: 20 August 2022 14:12 IST
Motorola Website Lists 10 Moto Edge, G Series Smartphones to Get Android 13 Update: All Details

Photo Credit: Flipkart/ Motorola India

Moto Edge 30 Pro is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC

Highlights
  • Moto Edge+ (2022) is among the four Moto Edge series phones
  • The Moto Edge 30 Pro packs a 4,800mAh battery
  • Motorola is yet to announce a definite release date

Motorola Moto Edge 30 Pro will receive the Android 13 update, as per the company website. The website lists 10 smartphones that will get the latest Android OS version. Out of the 10 handsets, four are from the Moto Edge series and six are from the Moto G series. The website doesn't mention a release timeline for the update. Moto Edge 30 Pro was launched in India in February this year. Google released the Android 13 official update to Pixel phones recently.

A list of Motorola smartphones that will be getting the Android 13 update have been listed on Motorola's official website. The website lists 10 Motorola phones, out of which four are from the Moto Edge series and six are from the Moto G series. From the Moto Edge series, the Moto Edge 30 Pro, Moto Edge 30, Moto Edge+ (2022), and Moto Edge (2022) have been listed to get the Android 13 update.

The six Moto G series smartphones that have been listed to get the Android 13 update include Moto G Stylus 5G (2022), Moto G 5G (2022), Moto G82 5G, Moto G62 5G, Moto G42, and Moto G32. The company is yet to announce a definite release timeline for the Android 13 update to the above mentioned handsets. The website also doesn't reveal any information regarding the roll out of the update.

Recently, Google had announced the release of Android 13 update for its Pixel smartphones. The company had also highlighted that smartphones from other companies will start receiving the update later this year.

To recall, Moto Edge 30 Pro was launched in India in February this year. The handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. It sports a 6.7-inch pOLED display with full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, and DCI-P3 colour gamut.

The handset also features a triple rear camera setup with dual-LED flash. At the front, it gets a 60-megapixel selfie camera. The Moto Edge 30 Pro packs a 4,800mAh battery with 68W TurboPower wires fast charging support.

Do the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 offer enough over last year's models? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast.
Motorola Edge 30 Pro

Motorola Edge 30 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Crisp, 144Hz AMOLED display
  • Powerful SoC
  • 68W fast charging
  • Near-stock Android 12, guaranteed updates
  • Very good selfie camera
  • Bad
  • Heats up under load
  • Night mode performance could be better
Read detailed Motorola Edge 30 Pro review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Front Camera 60-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4800mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Motorola Edge 30

Motorola Edge 30

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Very slim and light
  • Vivid and smooth display
  • Powerful 5G SoC
  • Runs Android 12, guaranteed updates
  • Good daylight camera performance
  • Bad
  • Average battery life
  • Low-light video recording could be better
Read detailed Motorola Edge 30 review
Display 6.50-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 4020mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Motorola Edge+ (2022)

Motorola Edge+ (2022)

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Front Camera 60-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 4800mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Motorola Edge 2022

Motorola Edge 2022

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.60-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2022)

Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2022)

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2460 pixels
Motorola Moto G 5G (2022)

Motorola Moto G 5G (2022)

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.50-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 700
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Moto G82 5G

Moto G82 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Crisp pOLED display
  • Loud stereo speakers
  • 30W fast charging
  • Clean UI
  • Bad
  • Average video recording performance
Read detailed Motorola Moto G82 5G review
Display 6.60-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav works as a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He became a journalist in 2021, and was earlier covering North American companies, including the MAANG, for a news agency. His interest in gadgets and EVs brought him here. After work, you’ll probably find him either reading Jaun Elia or competing for a district in Mafia 3: Definitive Edition. More
