Moto Edge 30 Fusion, Moto Edge 30 Ultra and Moto Edge 30 Neo are expected to be unveiled on September 8 in India. Ahead of the official debut, renders of the smartphones have surfaced online, hinting at some key specifications and expected design. The leaked renders suggest a hole-punch display design and multiple colour options for the three Motorola devices. The Moto Edge 30 Fusion and Moto Edge 30 Ultra are seen carrying triple rear cameras, while the Moto Edge 30 Neo is shown with a dual rear camera unit.

Known tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) leaked alleged renders of the Moto Edge 30 Fusion, Moto Edge 30 Ultra and Moto Edge 30 Neo on Twitter. As mentioned, the renders suggest a hole-punch display design on the three upcoming phones. The volume rockers and power buttons are seen on the right spine of the phones.

The leaked renders show the Moto Edge 30 Fusion, Moto Edge 30 Ultra and Moto Edge 30 Neo in multiple colour options. The Moto Edge 30 Fusion is seen in three shades flaunting a triple camera setup at the back comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor with support for Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS). The renders suggest two colour options for the Moto Edge 30 Ultra. It is seen with a triple rear camera unit led by a 200-megapixel main sensor with OIS. The Moto Edge 30 Neo, on the other hand, is seen in four shades carrying dual rear cameras headlined by a 64-megapixel sensor with OIS support.

Moto Edge 30 Fusion specifications (expected)

The Moto Edge 30 Fusion could debut as a rebranded version of the Moto S30 Pro. It is expected to be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ SoC, coupled with Adreno 660 GPU and 12GB of RAM. It is said to run Android 12 out-of-the-box.

Moto Edge 30 Ultra specifications (expected)

Previously tipped specifications of Moto Edge 30 Ultra include a 6.73-inch pOLED display with a full-HD+ resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. It could be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. A 60-megapixel selfie sensor, 4,500mAh battery are the other specifications of the handset. It could support 125W fast charging and 10W reverse wireless charging.

Moto Edge 30 Neo specifications (expected)

Specifications of Moto Edge 30 Neo have been also leaked online earlier. It is expected to come with a 6.28-inch full-HD+ pOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and dual rear camera unit with a 64-megapixel main sensor, and a 4,020mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. The Moto Edge 30 Neo could be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC and is said to run the Android 12-based MyUX user interface.