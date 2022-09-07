Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Moto Edge 30 Fusion, Edge 30 Ultra, Edge 30 Neo Renders Surface Online, Tip Multiple Colour Options, Hole Punch Displays

Moto Edge 30 Fusion, Edge 30 Ultra, Edge 30 Neo Renders Surface Online, Tip Multiple Colour Options, Hole-Punch Displays

Moto Edge 30 Ultra is seen with a triple rear camera unit led by a 200-megapixel main sensor.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Richa Sharma |  Updated: 7 September 2022 15:13 IST
Moto Edge 30 Fusion, Edge 30 Ultra, Edge 30 Neo Renders Surface Online, Tip Multiple Colour Options, Hole-Punch Displays

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @evleaks

Moto Edge 30 Fusion and Moto Edge 30 Ultra are seen carrying triple rear cameras

Highlights
  • Motorola is expected to launch new phones in India on September 8
  • They will be offered in multiple shades
  • Motorola Edge 30 Fusion could pack a 50-megapixel main camera

Moto Edge 30 Fusion, Moto Edge 30 Ultra and Moto Edge 30 Neo are expected to be unveiled on September 8 in India. Ahead of the official debut, renders of the smartphones have surfaced online, hinting at some key specifications and expected design. The leaked renders suggest a hole-punch display design and multiple colour options for the three Motorola devices. The Moto Edge 30 Fusion and Moto Edge 30 Ultra are seen carrying triple rear cameras, while the Moto Edge 30 Neo is shown with a dual rear camera unit.

Known tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) leaked alleged renders of the Moto Edge 30 Fusion, Moto Edge 30 Ultra and Moto Edge 30 Neo on Twitter. As mentioned, the renders suggest a hole-punch display design on the three upcoming phones. The volume rockers and power buttons are seen on the right spine of the phones.

The leaked renders show the Moto Edge 30 Fusion, Moto Edge 30 Ultra and Moto Edge 30 Neo in multiple colour options. The Moto Edge 30 Fusion is seen in three shades flaunting a triple camera setup at the back comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor with support for Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS). The renders suggest two colour options for the Moto Edge 30 Ultra. It is seen with a triple rear camera unit led by a 200-megapixel main sensor with OIS. The Moto Edge 30 Neo, on the other hand, is seen in four shades carrying dual rear cameras headlined by a 64-megapixel sensor with OIS support.

Moto Edge 30 Fusion specifications (expected)

The Moto Edge 30 Fusion could debut as a rebranded version of the Moto S30 Pro. It is expected to be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ SoC, coupled with Adreno 660 GPU and 12GB of RAM. It is said to run Android 12 out-of-the-box.

Moto Edge 30 Ultra specifications (expected)

Previously tipped specifications of Moto Edge 30 Ultra include a 6.73-inch pOLED display with a full-HD+ resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. It could be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. A 60-megapixel selfie sensor, 4,500mAh battery are the other specifications of the handset. It could support 125W fast charging and 10W reverse wireless charging.

Moto Edge 30 Neo specifications (expected)

Specifications of Moto Edge 30 Neo have been also leaked online earlier. It is expected to come with a 6.28-inch full-HD+ pOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and dual rear camera unit with a 64-megapixel main sensor, and a 4,020mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. The Moto Edge 30 Neo could be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC and is said to run the Android 12-based MyUX user interface.

This week, we discuss Android 13 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Moto Edge 30 Fusion, Moto Edge 30 Ultra, Moto Edge 30 Neo, Moto Edge 30 Fusion Specifications, Moto Edge 30 Ultra Specifications, Moto Edge 30 Neo Specifications, Motorola
Coinbase Proposes to Hike MakerDAO’s Revenue by Millions, Here’s How

Related Stories

Moto Edge 30 Fusion, Edge 30 Ultra, Edge 30 Neo Renders Surface Online, Tip Multiple Colour Options, Hole-Punch Displays
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Movie Tickets to Cost Just Rs. 75 on National Cinema Day: Details
  2. Vivo Y22 India Launch Soon, Poster Suggests Rs. 1,000 Cashback Offer
  3. Apple ‘Far Out’ Launch Event Today: What to Expect and How to Watch
  4. JBL Tune Flex TWS Earphones With Up to 32 Hour-Battery Launched in India
  5. iQoo Z6 Lite 5G Set to Launch in India on September 14: Details
  6. Juhi Chawla-Led Thriller Series Hush Hush Release Date Announced
  7. Motorola Edge 30 Ultra Design, Specifications Tipped in Leaked Video
  8. Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel Watch Launch Date Set for October 6
  9. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  10. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022 Soon: All Details Here
#Latest Stories
  1. Oukitel RT2 Tablet With 20,000mAh Battery, 10.1-Inch Display to Launch Mid-September: Details
  2. New Data Privacy Bill Will Be Ready Soon, Nirmala Sitharaman Reportedly Confirms
  3. Honor X40 Teased to Feature Curved OLED Display; Design Renders, Display Specifications Leaked
  4. Moto Edge 30 Fusion, Edge 30 Ultra, Edge 30 Neo Renders Surface Online, Tip Multiple Colour Options, Hole-Punch Displays
  5. Coinbase Proposes to Hike MakerDAO’s Revenue by Millions, Here’s How
  6. Hush Hush: Juhi Chawla-Led Thriller Series Release Date Set for September 22 on Amazon Prime Video
  7. Crypto Assets Are No Longer Niche, Regulators Need to Keep Pace: IMF Report
  8. Vivo Y75s 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, 64-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. PS5 Grey Camouflage Collection Announced, Launching October 14, India Pre-Orders Start September 15
  10. Trademark Applications Around Crypto, Web3, Metaverse, NFTs Rise in US
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.