Moto Edge 2022 Specifications, Renders Leak; Tipped to Come With Triple Rear Cameras, 6.5-inch Full-HD+ Display 

The Moto Edge 2022 smartphone is said to be packed with a MediaTek Dimensity MT6879 SoC.

By Apoorva Sinha | Updated: 6 June 2022 12:36 IST
 

Photo Credit: 91mobiles/ @Onleaks

Motorola's upcoming Moto Edge 2022 is said to carry a USB Type-C port for charging

Highlights
  • Moto Edge 2022 is expected to launch in Q3 2022
  • Moto Edge 2022 specifications have been leaked with codename Dubai+
  • The smartphone may sport a flat back with slightly curved edges

Motorola Moto Edge 2022 is expected to launch in the third quarter of 2022. Meanwhile, the specifications and design renders of the smartphone have been reportedly leaked with the code name Dubai+. The handset is yet to be officially confirmed by the Lenovo-owned company, but ahead of it, a purported design render along with key specifications of the phone have now surfaced online. The leaked render suggests that the smartphone carries a triple rear camera setup and has a centred punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera.

Motorola Moto Edge 2022 specifications, design (expected)

Onleaks (Steve Hemmerstoffer) in collaboration with 91Mobiles, has shared leaked specifications and renders, suggesting the design of the Moto Edge 2022 smartphone. As per the leaked renders, the smartphone could sport a flat back with slightly curved edges and a centred punch-hole cutout for the front camera. This Motorola handset also appears to have a power button paired with the volume rocker on the right side.

According to Onleaks, the Moto Edge 2022 is expected to sport a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ display pOLED panel with 2400×1080 pixel resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. It could pack a MediaTek Dimensity MT6879 SoC. It is also said to come with 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB variants.

motorola moto edge 2022 leaked render 91mobiles motorola

The upcoming Moto Edge 2022's design has been leaked online
Photo Credit: 91mobiles/ Onleaks

As mentioned above, the upcoming smartphone is said to house a triple rear camera setup, which is believed to be highlighted by a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) technology, a 13-megapixel wide lens, and a 2-megapixel depth shooter. There could be a 32-megapixel camera in the front for selfies.

This smartphone is said to pack a 5,000mAh battery with a USB Type-C port for charging. The smartphone is also supposed to feature a speaker grille, microphone, and a SIM tray. The handset measures roughly 160.8mm x 74.2mm x 8.2mm, according to the leaked specifications.

Furthermore, there is no confirmation regarding the pricing details as well as the exact launch date of Motorola's upcoming Moto Edge 2022 smartphone.

What is the best value flagship smartphone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Apoorva Sinha
Apoorva Sinha
Apoorva Sinha is a Sub-Editor and writes for Gadgets 360. She writes about smartphones, apps, and everything related to gadgets and technology. Before coming to this genre, she covered several general news as a reporter for The Indian Express. Besides journalism stuff, she can be found reading books and practicing her classical dance moves. Apoorva can be contacted via email at Apoorvas@ndtv.com. More
 
