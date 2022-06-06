Motorola Moto Edge 2022 is expected to launch in the third quarter of 2022. Meanwhile, the specifications and design renders of the smartphone have been reportedly leaked with the code name Dubai+. The handset is yet to be officially confirmed by the Lenovo-owned company, but ahead of it, a purported design render along with key specifications of the phone have now surfaced online. The leaked render suggests that the smartphone carries a triple rear camera setup and has a centred punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera.

Motorola Moto Edge 2022 specifications, design (expected)

Onleaks (Steve Hemmerstoffer) in collaboration with 91Mobiles, has shared leaked specifications and renders, suggesting the design of the Moto Edge 2022 smartphone. As per the leaked renders, the smartphone could sport a flat back with slightly curved edges and a centred punch-hole cutout for the front camera. This Motorola handset also appears to have a power button paired with the volume rocker on the right side.

According to Onleaks, the Moto Edge 2022 is expected to sport a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ display pOLED panel with 2400×1080 pixel resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. It could pack a MediaTek Dimensity MT6879 SoC. It is also said to come with 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB variants.

The upcoming Moto Edge 2022's design has been leaked online

Photo Credit: 91mobiles/ Onleaks

As mentioned above, the upcoming smartphone is said to house a triple rear camera setup, which is believed to be highlighted by a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) technology, a 13-megapixel wide lens, and a 2-megapixel depth shooter. There could be a 32-megapixel camera in the front for selfies.

This smartphone is said to pack a 5,000mAh battery with a USB Type-C port for charging. The smartphone is also supposed to feature a speaker grille, microphone, and a SIM tray. The handset measures roughly 160.8mm x 74.2mm x 8.2mm, according to the leaked specifications.

Furthermore, there is no confirmation regarding the pricing details as well as the exact launch date of Motorola's upcoming Moto Edge 2022 smartphone.

