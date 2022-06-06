Moto E32s Sale in India Begins Today at 12pm: Price, Specifications

Moto E32s will go on sale for the first time today. The smartphone was launched in India last week as a slightly tweaked version of the Moto E32. It sports a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The handset is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G37 SoC, which is paired with up to 4GB of RAM. The Motorola phone comes with a 5,000mAh battery, carries a triple rear camera setup, and it gets an IP52-certified water repellent design.

Moto E32s price in India, availability

The Moto E32s price in India starts at Rs. 8,999 for the base 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant, while the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage version carries a price tag of Rs. 9,999. Motorola says that the phone will be available in Misty Silver and Slate Grey colour options from Flipkart, Jio Mart, Jio Mart Digital, and Reliance Digital.

Moto E32s specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Moto E32s runs Android 12 and was launched with a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the Motorola phone comes equipped with a MediaTek Helio G37 SoC, along with 680MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU and up to 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

For photography, the handset carries a triple rear camera setup that is headlined by a 16-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens. There is also a 2-megapixel macro shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The Moto E32s sports an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor with an f/2.0 lens at the front for selfies and video calls.

The Moto E32s comes with up to 64GB of onboard storage that supports expansion via microSD card (up to 1TB) through a dedicated slot. Connectivity options on the phone include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and packs a 5,000mAh battery which comes with a bundled 10W charger.