Moto E32s was launched in India on Thursday. The new Motorola phone, which is a slightly tweaked version over the existing Moto E32, comes with features including a 90Hz display and triple rear camera setup. The Moto E32s also includes an octa-core MediaTek Helio G37 SoC and runs on Android 12, along with Motorola's guarantee to receive two years of security updates. The phone also carries an IP52-certified water repellant design. Overall, the Moto E32s will compete against the Redmi 10A on the low end and models including the Realme C31 and Redmi 10 on the higher end.

Moto E32s price in India, availability

Moto E32s price in India starts at Rs. 8,999 (introductory pricing) for the base 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant. Motorola has, however, not yet confirmed the period for which the introductory pricing is valid and what exactly will be the price after that. The phone also comes in a 4GB + 64GB model that carries a price tag of Rs. 9,999. The Moto E32s comes in Misty Silver and Slate Gray colours and will be available for purchase starting 12pm (noon) on June 6 from Flipkart, Jio Mart, Jio Mart Digital, and Reliance Digital.

Earlier this month, the Moto E32s debuted in Europe with a starting price of EUR 149.99 (roughly Rs. 12,400).

Moto E32s specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Moto E32s runs Android 12 and features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G37 SoC, along with 680MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU and up to 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The Moto E32s carries the triple rear camera setup that houses a 16-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens, along with a 2-megapixel macro shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

Moto E32s comes with a 48-megapixel primary camera at the back

For selfies and video chats, the Moto E32s comes with an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.0 lens.

Both rear and front cameras support features including Portrait, Panorama, Pro, and Night Vision. The rear camera is also equipped with an LED flash and supports up to full-HD video recording at 30fps frame rate.

The Moto E32s comes with up to 64GB of onboard storage that supports expansion via microSD card (up to 1TB) through a dedicated slot.

Connectivity options on the Moto E32s include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, and a proximity sensor. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The Moto E32s comes with a 5,000mAh battery and is paired with a bundled 10W charger. Besides, the phone measures 163.95x74.94x8.94mm and weighs 185 grams.