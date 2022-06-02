Technology News
Moto E32s With 90Hz Display, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Moto E32s price in India starts at Rs. 8,999 (introductory pricing).

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 2 June 2022 12:00 IST
Moto E32s will go on sale in India from June 6

Highlights
  • Moto E32s comes in two distinct variants
  • The Motorola phone offers up to 64GB of onboard storage
  • Moto E32s is powered by a MediaTek Helio G37 SoC

Moto E32s was launched in India on Thursday. The new Motorola phone, which is a slightly tweaked version over the existing Moto E32, comes with features including a 90Hz display and triple rear camera setup. The Moto E32s also includes an octa-core MediaTek Helio G37 SoC and runs on Android 12, along with Motorola's guarantee to receive two years of security updates. The phone also carries an IP52-certified water repellant design. Overall, the Moto E32s will compete against the Redmi 10A on the low end and models including the Realme C31 and Redmi 10 on the higher end.

Moto E32s price in India, availability

Moto E32s price in India starts at Rs. 8,999 (introductory pricing) for the base 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant. Motorola has, however, not yet confirmed the period for which the introductory pricing is valid and what exactly will be the price after that. The phone also comes in a 4GB + 64GB model that carries a price tag of Rs. 9,999. The Moto E32s comes in Misty Silver and Slate Gray colours and will be available for purchase starting 12pm (noon) on June 6 from Flipkart, Jio Mart, Jio Mart Digital, and Reliance Digital.

Earlier this month, the Moto E32s debuted in Europe with a starting price of EUR 149.99 (roughly Rs. 12,400).

Moto E32s specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Moto E32s runs Android 12 and features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G37 SoC, along with 680MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU and up to 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The Moto E32s carries the triple rear camera setup that houses a 16-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens, along with a 2-megapixel macro shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

moto e32s back image gadgets 360 Moto E32s

Moto E32s comes with a 48-megapixel primary camera at the back

 

For selfies and video chats, the Moto E32s comes with an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.0 lens.

Both rear and front cameras support features including Portrait, Panorama, Pro, and Night Vision. The rear camera is also equipped with an LED flash and supports up to full-HD video recording at 30fps frame rate.

The Moto E32s comes with up to 64GB of onboard storage that supports expansion via microSD card (up to 1TB) through a dedicated slot.

Connectivity options on the Moto E32s include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, and a proximity sensor. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The Moto E32s comes with a 5,000mAh battery and is paired with a bundled 10W charger. Besides, the phone measures 163.95x74.94x8.94mm and weighs 185 grams.

Should you buy a 4G or 5G budget phone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Moto E32s price in India, Moto E32s specifications, Moto E32s, Motorola
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi.
Ethereum Update Set to Undergo Ropsten Testnet, Completion to Mark Readiness of ‘Merge’
ExpressVPN Removes VPN Servers in India as Refusal to Comply With Government's Order
Comment
  1. ExpressVPN Rejects Government's Demands, Removes VPN Servers in India
  2. Meta COO Sheryl Sandberg Says Leaving Company After 14 Years
  3. Dogecoin Co-Creator Calls Elon Musk a 'Grifter' Who Can't Run Basic Code
  4. Xiaomi OLED Vision (55-inch) Ultra-HD Android TV Review
  5. Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition Specifications Surface Online: Details
  6. Moto E32s With 90Hz Display, Triple Rear Cameras Debuts in India
  7. Motorola Edge 30 Review: A Minor Upgrade
  8. OnePlus Made the Top Selling Neckband Earphones in India in Q1 22: Report
  9. LeTV Y1 Pro With iPhone 13-Like Design Launched: All Details Here
  10. Moto E32s With 5,000mAh Battery to Launch in India on June 2
