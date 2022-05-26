Moto E32s has been launched as the latest entrant in Motorola's Moto E series. The new smartphone offers features including a 90Hz display and carries a triple rear camera setup. The Moto E32s also comes with Android 12 out-of-the-box. Similar to other Motorola phones, the Moto E32s gets a water-repellent design. The new Motorola phone also comes in two distinct colour options to choose from. Overall, the phone appears to be a slightly tweaked variant of the Moto E32 that was launched just earlier this month.

Moto E32s price, availability

Moto E32s price starts at EUR 149.99 (roughly Rs. 12,400). The phone is initially available in select European markets in Misty Silver and Slate Gray colours. It will debut in India and Japan in the coming weeks, the company said.

Exact launch date in India is yet to be revealed. However, tipster Mukul Sharma recently tweeted to claim that the Moto E32s will arrive in India on Friday, May 27.

Earlier this year, the Moto E32 was launched in Europe at EUR 149 (roughly Rs. 12,300) for the lone 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant.

Moto E32s specifications

The Moto E32s runs Android 12 with My UX on top and features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G37 SoC, along with 3GB and 4GB RAM options, PhoneArena reports. The Moto E32s carries the triple rear camera setup that houses a 16-megapixel primary sensor, coupled with a 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

For selfies and video chats, the Moto E32s carries a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

The Moto E32s comes with 64GB of onboard storage. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The phone comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Besides, Motorola has equipped the Moto E32s with a 5,000mAh battery.