Technology News
loading

Moto E32s India Launch Date Tipped as May 27; Render, Specifications Leak

Moto E32s is tipped to feature a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with 90Hz refresh rate.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 23 May 2022 17:53 IST
Moto E32s India Launch Date Tipped as May 27; Render, Specifications Leak

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @stufflistings

Leaked render of Moto E32s shows a hole-punch display

Highlights
  • Moto E32s is tipped to launch in India soon
  • The smartphone could run on Android 12
  • In May first week, Moto E32 was unveiled in Europe

Moto E32s, a rumoured new handset from Motorola, is reportedly making its way to the Indian market soon. The handset is yet to be officially confirmed by the Lenovo-owned company, but ahead of it, a purported render along with key specifications of the phone have now surfaced online. The leaked render shows a design identical to the Moto E32 that was unveiled in Europe recently. It is seen with a hole-punch display and triple rear cameras. The Moto E32s is tipped to launch on May 27 in the country.

Known tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) on Twitter suggested the India launch date, render, and specifications of Moto E32s. As per the leak, the smartphone will be launched in India on May 27. The render shows the handset in a Slate Gray shade with a centrally-aligned hole-punch cutout. It is seen sporting a rear camera unit paired with an LED flash. The camera unit is arranged in the upper left corner of the handset and there is a Motorola branding at the back. Further, the power button and the volume rocker are seen on the left spine of the smartphone. As mentioned, the positioning and the design of the rear camera module are notably quite similar to what we have seen on Moto E32.

The upcoming Moto E32s could run on Android 12. It is tipped to feature a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with 90Hz refresh rate.

However, Motorola hasn't officially revealed any information regarding the launch date of the smartphone yet.

The Moto E32 was launched in Europe in May first week with a price tag of EUR 149 (roughly Rs. 12,000) for the lone 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage variant. The Moto E32 features a 6.5-inch HD+display with 90Hz refresh rate and is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T606 SoC, along with 4GB of RAM. It carries a triple rear camera setup led by a 16-megapixel primary sensor and packs 64GB of inbuilt storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 1TB) through a dedicated slot. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W charging support.

Should you pick Vivo over Galaxy S22 and OnePlus 10 Pro? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Moto E32s, Moto E32s Specifications, Motorola, Moto E32
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Terra's Do Kwon Denies Any Tax Evasion Attempt on Twitter After South Korea Authorities File Lawsuit

Related Stories

Moto E32s India Launch Date Tipped as May 27; Render, Specifications Leak
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQoo Neo 6 Launch in India Set for May 31: Expected Price, Specifications
  2. WhatsApp to No Longer Support iPhone Models Running iOS 10, iOS 11
  3. Lenovo Yoga 7000 Smart Projector With Dual 10W Speakers Unveiled
  4. HP Spectre x360 16 (2022), Spectre x360 13.5 2-in-1 Laptops Launched
  5. Realme Pad X Launch Set for May 26: Specifications, Design Teased
  6. DigiLocker Can Now Be Accessed on WhatsApp: How to Use
  7. New Realme Pad Tablet Officially Teased, Pad X 5G Pre-Reservations Begin
  8. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  9. Google Pixel 6a Price in India, Availability Details Tipped
  10. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
#Latest Stories
  1. NASA Satellite Captures Unique View of Total Lunar Eclipse That Occurred on May 15
  2. Meta Says Will Share More Political, Social-Issue Advertisements Targeting Data in Public Database
  3. Moto E32s India Launch Date Tipped as May 27; Render, Specifications Leak
  4. Terra's Do Kwon Denies Any Tax Evasion Attempt on Twitter After South Korea Authorities File Lawsuit
  5. This Battery-Like Device Can Absorb Carbon Dioxide While Charging
  6. MediaTek Dimensity 1050 SoC With mmWave 5G Support Launched, Dimensity 930, Helio G99 SoCs Also Debut
  7. Ericsson, Deutsche Telekom Says to Use Solar, Wind Energy for 5G Mobile Masts in Germany
  8. Apple Reportedly Looking to Boost Production in India, Vietnam
  9. NASA Says 2022's Largest Asteroid to Come Closest to Earth Soon
  10. Mahindra Says to Explore Sourcing More Components From Other Companies to Boost EV Portfolio
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.