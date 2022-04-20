Moto E32 is reportedly making its way to the market soon. The development of the new E-series phone has not been confirmed by Motorola yet, but ahead of that, renders along with specifications and price details, have leaked online. The leaked renders suggest Blue and Silver colour options for the Moto E32. They show a hole-punch display at the front to house the selfie shooter. The smartphone could pack a triple camera unit headlined by a 16-megapixel main sensor. Moto E32 is said to feature Unisoc T606 SoC under the hood. It is expected to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery.

Moto E32 price (leaked)

A report by Dealntech has leaked the European pricing, alleged renders and specifications of the Moto E32. As per the report, the upcoming Moto E32 could be priced at EUR 179 (roughly Rs. 14,700) for the sole 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant in the European market. The handset is expected to go on sale with a discounted price tag of EUR 149 (roughly Rs. 12,300).

The leaked renders show the handset in Blue and Silver colour options. Moto E32 is seen to have a hole-punch display design. The volume rockers and power button are seen on the left spine of the phone while the SIM card tray is seen on the right spine of the device. The renders of the Moto E32 further show a triple rear camera unit and LED flash arranged on the upper left corner of the handset. The speaker grille, microphone and a USB Type-C port are seen at the bottom of the handset. Moto E32 is tipped to come without a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Moto E32 specifications (leaked)

As per the leak, the anticipated Moto E32 will run on Android 11 and feature a 6.5-inch LCD display. As mentioned, the Motorola handset could be powered by an Unisoc T606 SoC. For optics, Moto E32 is tipped to carry a triple rear camera unit along with an LED flash. The camera setup is said to include a 16-megapixel main sensor and two 2-megapixel depth and macro sensors. Motorola is expected to add a 16-megapixel selfie sensor on the Moto E32.

Moto E32 is expected to offer 64GB of onboard storage, which can be expanded via a microSD card (up to 1TB). It could include a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W turbo power charging. It is said to measure 163 x 74 x 8.5mm and weigh 190 grams.