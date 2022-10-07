Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Moto E32 With 50 Megapixel Rear Camera, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Moto E32 With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Moto E32 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G37 SoC.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 7 October 2022 12:14 IST
Moto E32 With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Motorola

The Moto E32 sports a 6.5-inch full-HD+ IPS LCD screen

Highlights
  • Moto E32 comes in Cosmic Black and Iceberg Blue colours
  • It is a dual-SIM (Nano) 4G smartphone with a dedicated microSD card slot
  • The Moto E32 supports dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0

Moto E32 budget smartphone has been launched in India on Friday. The latest phone from Motorola comes with a 90Hz display and is powered by a MediaTek Helio G37 SoC. The smartphone gets a 50-megapixel rear camera setup with Quad Pixel technology. The smartphone also houses a large 5,000mAh battery. It comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner as well. Motorola had launched the Moto E32 in Europe earlier this year, but that variant has slightly different specifications compared to the Indian model.

Moto E32 price in India, availability

The Moto E32 has a single 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model that is priced at Rs. 10,499. This Motorola smartphone comes in Cosmic Black and Iceberg Blue colour options. It is available to be purchased from Flipkart and HDFC Bank customers can get a 10 percent discount up to Rs. 1,000 on this purchase. Customers can also take advantage of other bank and No-Cost EMI offers.

Moto E32 specifications, features

The Moto E32 has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen with a full-HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) resolution, a 90Hz refresh rate, and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G37 SoC, paired with PowerVR GE8320 GPU and 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage. It boots Android 12 out of the box with My UX skin on top. Motorola has also promised 2 years of OS upgrades and monthly security patches.

The smartphone features a dual rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel main camera with an f/1.8 and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. The Moto E32 also gets an 8-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture. These cameras are capable of recording full-HD videos at 30 fps. There are also features like Night Vision, Pro mode, and Dual Capture.

It is a dual-SIM (Nano) 4G smartphone that also gets a dedicated microSD card slot (up to 1TB). The Moto E32 offers 2.4GHz and 5GHz dual-band Wi-Fi support along with Bluetooth v5.0 wireless connectivity. There is also a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Moto E32 includes a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and face unlock technology. It is 163.9x74.94x8.49mm in dimensions and weighs around 185g, the company says.

Can Moto's new premium phones take on iPhone, OnePlus, and Samsung? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Moto E32, Moto E32 price in India, Moto E32 specifications, Motorola
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
Twitter Takeover Deal: How Elon Musk Plans to Pay $44 Billion to Acquire Twitter by October 28
Samsung Flags 32 Percent Drop in Q3 Profits Amid Lower Demand for Electronics, Memory Chips

Related Stories

Moto E32 With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Moto E32 With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. Airtel 5G Service Goes Live in 8 Cities, Customers to Pay as per 4G Plan
  3. iPhone 14 Plus Goes on Sale in India From Today: All Details
  4. Infinix Zero Ultra 5G With 200-Megapixel Camera Launched: Details
  5. Google Pixel Watch With 1.6-Inch AMOLED Display Launched: Details 
  6. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Top Deals on Thin-and-Light Laptops
  7. Amazon Great Indian Festival Happiness Upgrade Days: Headphones Under Rs. 10,000
  8. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  9. iQoo 11, iQoo 11 Pro India Launch Tipped, Model Numbers Leaked: Report
  10. Nokia G11 Plus With Stock Android 12 Launched in India: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Colour Options Tipped, May Offer Limited Choices
  2. Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes Casts Jessica Jones’ Eka Darville, Locke & Key’s Kevin Durand: Report
  3. Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Features to Come to Older Models via Upcoming Feature Drop: Report
  4. India’s ZebPay Crypto Exchange Is Seeking Licence in Singapore, UAE
  5. Four More Shots Please! Season 3 Release Date Set for October 21 on Amazon Prime Video
  6. EU Imposes Complete Ban on Cross-Border Crypto Payments to Russia
  7. SpaceX Crew Including Russian Cosmonaut Welcomed Aboard Space Station Ahead of Five-Month Mission
  8. BNB Chain Halted After Estimated $100 Million Drain in Exploit, CEO Says Issue Has Been Contained
  9. Need for Speed Unbound Trailer Out, Full Car List Unveiled
  10. Infinix Hot 20 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, 6.6-Inch Full-HD+ Display Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.