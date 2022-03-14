Motorola is said to be working on a new smartphone as part of the company's E-series lineup, and a smartphone tipped to be the Moto E32 that was recently spotted on various certification websites, including the US FCC, the EEC, Wi-Fi Alliance, and the NBTC. The smartphone listings tip various details of the rumoured smartphone that could be an upcoming addition to the affordable E-series portfolio. Motorola is yet to officially reveal any details related to the Moto E32 smartphone.

A smartphone with the model number XT2227-1 has been added to the Wi-Fi Alliance website, according to a report by MySmartPrice. The website also lists four other models — XT2227-2, XT2227-3, and XT2227-4, that could be variants of the same smartphone. While the listing does not specify the model number of the smartphone, the NBTC certification website lists the handset with the model number XT2227-3 as the Moto E32. Gadgets 360 was able to verify the listing of the smartphone on both websites.

On the US FCC website, the Motorola smartphone is listed to support dual-SIM 4G LTE connectivty, and come with support for 2.4GHz Wi-Fi networks, according to the report. The smartphone is also listed to pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging support. The FCC listing also lists country codes for Australia, Chile, EU, India, UK, and the US for the charging accesories, according to the report.

Meanwhile, the smartphone was also spotted on the EEC certification website. A smartphone with the model number XT222-4 is listed under parent company Lenovo, while model numbers XT2227-1 and XT2227-3 are listed under Motorola, according to the report. Gadgets 360 was able to verify the listing for these smartphones on the certification website. As previously mentioned, Motorola is yet to announce any details of the rumoured Moto E32 smartphone, but the appearance on multiple websites suggests the smartphone could make its debut in the future.

