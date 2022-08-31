Technology News
Moto E22s With MediaTek Helio G37 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Moto E22s price is EUR 159.99 (roughly Rs. 12,700) for the lone 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant.

Written by Sourabh Kulesh, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 31 August 2022 15:23 IST
Moto E22s With MediaTek Helio G37 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Moto E22s is launched in two colour options

  • Moto E22s gets the same SoC as the Moto E32s
  • It comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor
  • Moto E22s will launch in India in coming weeks

Moto E22s has been launched in Europe and the entry-level smartphone is the latest offering in the company's E series. It sports a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display, a MediaTek Helio G37 SoC, a 16-megapixel main camera, and a 5,000mah battery. It sits under the Moto E32s, which Motorola launched in India earlier this year with the same octa-core MediaTek Helio G37 SoC. Both the phones get a water repellant design, a fingerprint reader that is embedded in the power button, and face unlock.

Moto E22s price, availability

As per a press announcement by Motorola, the Moto E22s price has been set at EUR 159.99 (roughly Rs. 12,700) for the lone 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. It is launched in two colour options: Arctic Blue and Eco Black. The company says that the phone will arrive in selected markets across Europe and launch in India in the coming weeks.

Moto E22s specifications

The Moto E22s runs Android 12 out-of-the-box and features a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with HD+ resolution. The display gets a hole-punch cutout in the top-centre and supports a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the smartphone gets a MediaTek Helio G37 SoC, which is paired with 4GB of RAM.

For photography, the Moto E22s gets a dual rear camera setup that is headlined by a 16-megapixel main sensor. There is a 2-megapixel depth sensor as well. The phone has an 8-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calling.

The Moto E22s offers 64GB internal storage, which can be expanded (up to 1TB) via a microSD card. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging. There is a polycarbonate back with water-repellant design. The phone gets a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and face unlock for biometric security.

This week, we discuss Android 13 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Motorola E22s

Motorola E22s

Display 6.50-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G37
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 16-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Further reading: Moto E22s, Moto E22s Price, Moto E22s Specifications, Motorola

Further reading: Moto E22s, Moto E22s Price, Moto E22s Specifications, Motorola
Xiaomi 13 Pro Display Specifications Tipped, Could Launch With 120Hz Samsung E6 Display
Moto E22s With MediaTek Helio G37 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  1. Redmi Note 11SE Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today: All Details
  2. iPhone 14 Series to Get New Colour Options, MagSafe Improvements: Report
  3. Realme Watch 3 Pro India Launch Set for September 6, Display Details Leaked
  4. Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120, NoteBook Pro 120G Laptops Launched in India
  5. Realme Watch 3 Review: Redefining Entry-Level Smartwatches
  6. Nokia 2660 Flip With Unisoc T107 SoC Launched in India: Details
  7. Redmi 11 Prime 5G Set to Launch in India on September 6: Details
  8. Reliance Jio AirFiber, Jio Cloud PC Launched to Enable 5G Connectivity
  9. OnePlus Nord Wired Earphones With Microphone Launched in India: Details
  10. iPhone 14 Pro Series to Get Better Ultra-Wide Cameras, 30W Charging: Report
