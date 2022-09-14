Moto E22 Global Launch on September 16, Colours Tipped: Report

Moto E22 will reportedly launch globally on September 16. The renders of the upcoming smartphone from Motorola have also been leaked revealing the colour options of the handset. Moto E22 alleged renders had surfaced online earlier this month. The renders had suggested that the phone could feature a waterdrop-style notch on the display, which is expected to house the selfie camera. The Moto E22 could also come with volume rockers and a power button on the right spine.

According to a recent report by Pricebaba via reliable tipster Paras Guglani (Twitter: @passionategeekz), the Moto E22 is set to make its global debut on September 16. As mentioned earlier, the renders of the upcoming smartphone has also been leaked, hinting at the colour options of the smartphone. The handset is expected to come in Dark Blue, Sky Blue, and White colours.

To recall, Moto E22 alleged renders were leaked online earlier this month. The renders suggested that the upcoming smartphone from Motorola could feature a waterdrop-style notch on the display, which is expected to house the selfie camera.

At the rear, the Moto E22 can be seen with a dual AI camera setup with an LED flash. The handset could also feature volume rockers and a power button on the right spine, according to the images. The smartphone may come with Dolby Atmos support.

As per the images, the logo of Motorola has been placed in the centre of the rear panel with the Motorola branding at the bottom. The images of the Moto E22 also suggest that the smartphone could be equipped with a SIM tray on the left spine. On the top, it can be seen with a 3.5mm audio jack, next to the Dolby Atmos branding.