Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Moto E22, Moto E22i With 6.5 Inch Display, MediaTek Helio G37 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Moto E22, Moto E22i With 6.5-Inch Display, MediaTek Helio G37 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Moto E22 and Moto E22i are priced at EUR 139.99 (roughly Rs. 11,150) and EUR 129.99 (roughly Rs. 10,300), respectively.

Written by Sourabh Kulesh, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 16 September 2022 15:38 IST
Moto E22, Moto E22i With 6.5-Inch Display, MediaTek Helio G37 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Motorola

Moto E22 and Moto E22i come in two colour options each

Highlights
  • Moto E22i runs Android 12 (Go Edition)
  • They both come with 4,020mAh batteries
  • Moto E22 runs Android 12

Moto E22 and Moto E22i were launched in multiple markets this week. The latest entrants in the E-series smartphones are powered by a MediaTek Helio G37 SoC, sport 6.5-inch displays with 90Hz refresh rate, and 4,020mAh batteries. The entry-level smartphones will be launched in other markets in the coming weeks. You also get 16-megapixel main cameras and 5-megapixel selfie cameras at the front. Motorola has included side-mounted fingerprint scanners on both the handsets as well as stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos.

Moto E22 and Moto E22i price, availability

The Moto E22 price has been set at EUR 139.99 (roughly Rs. 11,150) and it comes in Astro Black as well as Crystal Blue colour options. The Moto E22i price has been set at EUR 129.99 (roughly Rs. 10,300) and it comes in Graphite Grey as well as Winter White colour options.

Motorola says that both the smartphones will be available in select markets across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America.

Moto E22 and Moto E22i specifications

The Moto E22 runs Android 12 and the Moto E22i runs Android 12 (Go edition). Both the smartphones come with 6.5-inch HD+ displays with 90Hz refresh rate. Motorola says that the refresh rate will automatically adjust between 90Hz and 60Hz when auto mode is on. Under the hood, the smartphones are equipped with a MediaTek Helio G37 SoC, which is paired with 4GB RAM.

For photos and videos, both the Moto E22 and the Moto E22i come with dual rear cameras. There is a 16-megapixel AI-powered main camera alongside a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front is a 5-megapixel selfie camera on both the handsets. The Moto E22 comes with Dual Capture allowing users to capture photos or videos with the front and rear cameras simultaneously. The Moto e22i has software features like Time Lapse.

Both the Moto E22 and the Moto E22i come with 64GB inbuilt storage. They come with 4,020mAh battery units and 10W charging support. The smartphones feature stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos – a first for the Moto E series of smartphones. They also get side-mounted fingerprint sensors and the Activate Power Touch feature that opens app shortcuts by double tapping on the fingerprint reader.

Buying an affordable 5G smartphone today usually means you will end up paying a "5G tax". What does that mean for those looking to get access to 5G networks as soon as they launch? Find out on this week's episode. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Motorola Moto E22

Motorola Moto E22

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.50-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G37
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 16-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 4020mAh
OS Android 12
Motorola Moto E22i

Motorola Moto E22i

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.50-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G37
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 16-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 4020mAh
OS Android 12 (Go Edition)
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Moto E22, Moto E22 Price, Moto E22 Specifications, Moto E22i, Moto E22i Price, Moto E22i Specifications, Motorola
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Instagram Rolls Out Parental Supervision Tools, Family Center in India: Details
ED Freezes Funds Worth Rs. 46.67 Crore Kept in Payment Gateways Easebuzz, Razorpay, Cashfree, and Paytm: Report

Related Stories

Moto E22, Moto E22i With 6.5-Inch Display, MediaTek Helio G37 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Sale: Samsung Galaxy S22+, S21 FE 5G Discounts Announced
  2. Nokia 5710 XpressAudio With Inbuilt TWS Earphones Launched in India
  3. iPhone 13 Series Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sale Prices Teased: Details
  4. Realme GT Neo 3T With Snapdragon 870 SoC Launched in India: Details
  5. Redmi 11 Prime 5G Review: Budget 5G Experience, but at What Cost?
  6. iPhone 14 Lineup, Watch Series 8, Watch SE (2nd Gen) First Sale in India Today
  7. Vivo X80 Lite Price, Renders, Specifications Surface Online: Details Here
  8. Vu Glo LED Ultra-HD TV Series Launched in India: All Details
  9. Here Are the Prices, Deals on iPhone 14 Models Across E-Commerce Platforms
  10. Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition With Colour Changing Rear Panel Debuts in India: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Has Fixed iPhone 14 Series iMessage, FaceTime Issues in Latest iOS 16 Update: All Details
  2. Google Photos Introduces Collage Editor, Revamps Memories Feature: All Details
  3. YouTube Working on ML That Flips Landscape Video Ads Into Vertical Formats
  4. Realme 10 (4G) Reportedly Spotted on Indian BIS, Indonesia Telecom, and NBTC: Details
  5. UIDAI to Prompt Aadhaar Card Holders to Update Biometrics Once Every 10 Years, Says Official
  6. Rogue Squadron: Patty Jenkins-Helmed Star Wars Spin-Off Movie Removed From Disney’s Calendar: Report
  7. Vivo X Fold+ Leaked Images Hint at Design, Specifications: Details
  8. Self-Spreading Malware Attacking Gamers, Stealing Credentials via YouTube: Kaspersky
  9. Motorola Edge 30 Ultra 12GB RAM Variant to Launch in India Soon: All Details
  10. Blankos Block Party Becomes First Web3 Title to Be Listed on Epic Games Store
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.