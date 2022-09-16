Moto E22 and Moto E22i were launched in multiple markets this week. The latest entrants in the E-series smartphones are powered by a MediaTek Helio G37 SoC, sport 6.5-inch displays with 90Hz refresh rate, and 4,020mAh batteries. The entry-level smartphones will be launched in other markets in the coming weeks. You also get 16-megapixel main cameras and 5-megapixel selfie cameras at the front. Motorola has included side-mounted fingerprint scanners on both the handsets as well as stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos.

Moto E22 and Moto E22i price, availability

The Moto E22 price has been set at EUR 139.99 (roughly Rs. 11,150) and it comes in Astro Black as well as Crystal Blue colour options. The Moto E22i price has been set at EUR 129.99 (roughly Rs. 10,300) and it comes in Graphite Grey as well as Winter White colour options.

Motorola says that both the smartphones will be available in select markets across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America.

Moto E22 and Moto E22i specifications

The Moto E22 runs Android 12 and the Moto E22i runs Android 12 (Go edition). Both the smartphones come with 6.5-inch HD+ displays with 90Hz refresh rate. Motorola says that the refresh rate will automatically adjust between 90Hz and 60Hz when auto mode is on. Under the hood, the smartphones are equipped with a MediaTek Helio G37 SoC, which is paired with 4GB RAM.

For photos and videos, both the Moto E22 and the Moto E22i come with dual rear cameras. There is a 16-megapixel AI-powered main camera alongside a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front is a 5-megapixel selfie camera on both the handsets. The Moto E22 comes with Dual Capture allowing users to capture photos or videos with the front and rear cameras simultaneously. The Moto e22i has software features like Time Lapse.

Both the Moto E22 and the Moto E22i come with 64GB inbuilt storage. They come with 4,020mAh battery units and 10W charging support. The smartphones feature stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos – a first for the Moto E series of smartphones. They also get side-mounted fingerprint sensors and the Activate Power Touch feature that opens app shortcuts by double tapping on the fingerprint reader.