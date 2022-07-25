Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • MIUI 14 Supported Device List Leaked, Includes Eligible Xiaomi, Redmi, Pocco Smartphones: Report

MIUI 14 Supported Device List Leaked, Includes Eligible Xiaomi, Redmi, Pocco Smartphones: Report

Xiaomi flagship smartphone will be the first to get MIUI 14, as per the report.

Updated: 25 July 2022 16:43 IST
MIUI 14 Supported Device List Leaked, Includes Eligible Xiaomi, Redmi, Pocco Smartphones: Report

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Durc Trinh

MIUI 14 is expected to bring smooth animations, upgraded system apps

Highlights
  • Xiaomi 13 series is expected to get Android 13-based MIUI 14
  • This skin could be unveiled sometime in Q1 2023
  • Xiaomi may also release Android 12-based version of MIUI 14

Xiaomi is seemingly in the works of unveiling its new custom Android skin — MIUI 14. It is likely to be based on Android 13 and is rumoured to launch sometime next year. The Chinese tech giant might roll out an Android 12-based version of MIUI 14 as well. However, smartphones that are only updated to Android 11 might not receive this skin. A recent report has leaked an alleged list of smartphones that might be eligible to receive the MIUI 14 update. The list includes smartphones from Xiaomi as well as its subsidiaries — Redmi and Poco.

A new report by Xiaomiui has tipped a list of smartphones that could be compatible with the MIUI 14 update. Unsurprisingly, the rumoured Xiaomi 13 series is at the top of the list. The Xiaomi 12 Pro along with the upcoming Xioami 12 Ultra are also mentioned in the alleged list.

Several Redmi handsets are also included in the supposed list, including the Redmi Note 11 series and the Redmi K50 lineup. Budget-oriented [Poco M4 Pro 4G] along with other Poco M series smartphones could also get MIUI 14. The Poco X4 GT and more Poco handsets are also mentioned in the leaked list.

The new MIUI 14 features are believed to be currently being released as MIUI 13 beta updates for testing. These supposedly include fluid animations and upgraded system apps. Applications like notes, camera, and more have reportedly witnessed some design and functional changes as well.

The report suggests that MIUI 14 is likely to arrive sometime during the first quarter of 2023. Xiaomi is expected to initially roll out this update for flagship handsets. Other eligible smartphones might start receiving this skin by Q2 or Q3 of 2023.

Check out the supposed supported device list:

Xiaomi smartphones eligible for MIUI 14

  • Xiaomi 13 Pro
  • Xiaomi 13
  • Xiaomi 12
  • Xiaomi 12 Pro
  • Xiaomi 12X
  • Xiaomi 12 Ultra
  • Xiaomi 12S
  • Xiaomi 12S Pro
  • Xiaomi 12S Pro Dimensity Edition
  • Xiaomi 12 Lite
  • Xiaomi 12T
  • Xiaomi 12T Pro
  • Xiaomi 11T
  • Xiaomi 11T Pro
  • Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 4G
  • Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G
  • Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE
  • Xiaomi Mi 11 LE
  • Xiaomi Mi 11
  • Xiaomi Mi 11i
  • Xiaomi 11i
  • Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge
  • Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
  • Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro
  • Xiaomi Mi 11X
  • Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro
  • Xiaomi MIX 4
  • Xiaomi MIX FOLD
  • Xiaomi MIX FOLD 2
  • Xiaomi Civi
  • Xiaomi Civi 1S
  • Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
  • Xiaomi Mi 10
  • Xiaomi Mi 10i 5G
  • Xiaomi Mi 10S
  • Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro
  • Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite
  • Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite Zoom
  • Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra
  • Xiaomi Mi 10T
  • Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
  • Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite
  • Xiaomi Pad 5
  • Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro
  • Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro 5G

Redmi smartphones eligible for MIUI 14

  • Redmi Note 11
  • Redmi Note 11 5G
  • Redmi Note 11 SE
  • Redmi Note 11 4G
  • Redmi Note 11T 5G
  • Redmi Note 11 Pro
  • Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G
  • Redmi Note 11S
  • Redmi Note 11S 5G
  • Redmi Note 11 Pro
  • Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G
  • Redmi Note 10 Pro
  • Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
  • Redmi Note 10
  • Redmi Note 10S
  • Redmi Note 10 Lite
  • Redmi Note 10 5G
  • Redmi Note 10T 5G
  • Redmi Note 10T Japan
  • Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G
  • Redmi Note 9 4G
  • Redmi Note 9 5G
  • Redmi Note 9T 5G
  • Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G
  • Redmi K50
  • Redmi K50 Pro
  • Redmi K50 Gaming
  • Redmi K50i
  • Redmi K50i Pro
  • Redmi K50S
  • Redmi K50S Pro
  • Redmi K40S
  • Redmi K40 Pro
  • Redmi K40 Pro+
  • Redmi K40
  • Redmi K40 Gaming
  • Redmi K30S Ultra
  • Redmi K30 Ultra
  • Redmi K30 4G
  • Redmi K30 Pro
  • Redmi Note 8 (2021)
  • Redmi 10C
  • Redmi 10A
  • Redmi 10 Power
  • Redmi 10
  • Redmi 10 5G
  • Redmi 10 Prime+ 5G
  • Redmi 10 (India)
  • Redmi 10 Prime
  • Redmi 10 Prime 2022
  • Redmi 10 2022
  • Redmi 9T
  • Redmi 9 Power
  • Redmi Note 11E
  • Redmi Note 11E Pro
  • Redmi Note 11T Pro
  • Redmi Note 11T Pro+

Poco smartphones eligible for MIUI 14

  • Poco M2
  • Poco M2 Reloaded
  • Poco M3
  • Poco M4 Pro 4g
  • Poco M4 5g
  • Poco M5
  • Poco M5s
  • Poco X4 Pro 5g
  • Poco M2 Pro
  • Poco M4 Pro 5g
  • Poco M3 Pro 5g
  • Poco X3 Nfc
  • Poco X3
  • Poco X3 Pro
  • Poco X3 Gt
  • Poco X4 Gt
  • Poco F4
  • Poco F3
  • Poco F3 Gt
  • Poco C40
  • Poco C40+
 
Xiaomi 12 Pro is littered with features, but is that enough? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Xiaomi 12 Pro

Xiaomi 12 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great build quality
  • Crisp 120Hz AMOLED display
  • Quick 120W wired charging
  • Powerful speakers
  • Good camera performance
  • Bad
  • No official IP rating
  • No macro camera or shooting mode
  • Gets hot while recording video
Read detailed Xiaomi 12 Pro review
Display 6.73-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4,600mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1,440x3,200 pixels
Redmi Note 11

Redmi Note 11

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.43-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB, 6GB
Storage 64GB, 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: MIUI 14, Xiaomi, Redmi, Pocco
eBbikeGo to Set Up Manufacturing Plant for Muvi, Velocipedo EVs Through Subsidiary Vajram Electric
Intel to Produce Chips for Taiwanese Chip Design Firm MediaTek in Boost to Foundry Business

Related Stories

MIUI 14 Supported Device List Leaked, Includes Eligible Xiaomi, Redmi, Pocco Smartphones: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Ace Pro Set to Launch on August 3: All You Need to Know
  2. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale: Best Offers Today
  3. Sony XR OLED A80K Series Smart Television Range Launched in India
  4. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  5. Video Zooming Through Space Reveals James Webb's Jaw-Dropping Feat
  6. Everything You Need to Know About Netflix's The Gray Man
  7. Here’s What to Expect From the MCU’s Phase 5, 6, and 7
  8. Google Pixel Buds Pro TWS Earbuds Debut in India: Details Here
  9. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  10. Nothing Phone 1 Review: It's Something
#Latest Stories
  1. Intel to Produce Chips for Taiwanese Chip Design Firm MediaTek in Boost to Foundry Business
  2. MIUI 14 Supported Device List Leaked, Includes Eligible Xiaomi, Redmi, Pocco Smartphones: Report
  3. eBbikeGo to Set Up Manufacturing Plant for Muvi, Velocipedo EVs Through Subsidiary Vajram Electric
  4. OnePlus Ace Pro Launch Date Revealed as August 3, Looks Like a Rebadged OnePlus 10T
  5. Hollywood Producer Admits to Scamming Crypto Investors, Bagging $2.5 Million
  6. Moto G32 Renders Leak, Tipping Colours and Design: All Details
  7. Sahasra Semiconductors to Invest Rs. 750 Crore to Set Up Memory Chip Unit in Rajasthan: Details
  8. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Trailer Reveals New Villain Namor, Chadwick Boseman Tribute
  9. Vivo Y30 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, 50-Megapixel Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Design, Z Flip 4, Watch 5 Pro and Buds 3 Pro Design Pricing Tipped Ahead of Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.