Xiaomi is seemingly in the works of unveiling its new custom Android skin — MIUI 14. It is likely to be based on Android 13 and is rumoured to launch sometime next year. The Chinese tech giant might roll out an Android 12-based version of MIUI 14 as well. However, smartphones that are only updated to Android 11 might not receive this skin. A recent report has leaked an alleged list of smartphones that might be eligible to receive the MIUI 14 update. The list includes smartphones from Xiaomi as well as its subsidiaries — Redmi and Poco.

A new report by Xiaomiui has tipped a list of smartphones that could be compatible with the MIUI 14 update. Unsurprisingly, the rumoured Xiaomi 13 series is at the top of the list. The Xiaomi 12 Pro along with the upcoming Xioami 12 Ultra are also mentioned in the alleged list.

Several Redmi handsets are also included in the supposed list, including the Redmi Note 11 series and the Redmi K50 lineup. Budget-oriented [Poco M4 Pro 4G] along with other Poco M series smartphones could also get MIUI 14. The Poco X4 GT and more Poco handsets are also mentioned in the leaked list.

The new MIUI 14 features are believed to be currently being released as MIUI 13 beta updates for testing. These supposedly include fluid animations and upgraded system apps. Applications like notes, camera, and more have reportedly witnessed some design and functional changes as well.

The report suggests that MIUI 14 is likely to arrive sometime during the first quarter of 2023. Xiaomi is expected to initially roll out this update for flagship handsets. Other eligible smartphones might start receiving this skin by Q2 or Q3 of 2023.

Check out the supposed supported device list:

Xiaomi smartphones eligible for MIUI 14

Xiaomi 13 Pro

Xiaomi 13

Xiaomi 12

Xiaomi 12 Pro

Xiaomi 12X

Xiaomi 12 Ultra

Xiaomi 12S

Xiaomi 12S Pro

Xiaomi 12S Pro Dimensity Edition

Xiaomi 12 Lite

Xiaomi 12T

Xiaomi 12T Pro

Xiaomi 11T

Xiaomi 11T Pro

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 4G

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE

Xiaomi Mi 11 LE

Xiaomi Mi 11

Xiaomi Mi 11i

Xiaomi 11i

Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro

Xiaomi Mi 11X

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro

Xiaomi MIX 4

Xiaomi MIX FOLD

Xiaomi MIX FOLD 2

Xiaomi Civi

Xiaomi Civi 1S

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Xiaomi Mi 10

Xiaomi Mi 10i 5G

Xiaomi Mi 10S

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro

Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite

Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite Zoom

Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra

Xiaomi Mi 10T

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite

Xiaomi Pad 5

Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro

Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro 5G

Redmi smartphones eligible for MIUI 14

Redmi Note 11

Redmi Note 11 5G

Redmi Note 11 SE

Redmi Note 11 4G

Redmi Note 11T 5G

Redmi Note 11 Pro

Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G

Redmi Note 11S

Redmi Note 11S 5G

Redmi Note 11 Pro

Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G

Redmi Note 10 Pro

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

Redmi Note 10

Redmi Note 10S

Redmi Note 10 Lite

Redmi Note 10 5G

Redmi Note 10T 5G

Redmi Note 10T Japan

Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G

Redmi Note 9 4G

Redmi Note 9 5G

Redmi Note 9T 5G

Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G

Redmi K50

Redmi K50 Pro

Redmi K50 Gaming

Redmi K50i

Redmi K50i Pro

Redmi K50S

Redmi K50S Pro

Redmi K40S

Redmi K40 Pro

Redmi K40 Pro+

Redmi K40

Redmi K40 Gaming

Redmi K30S Ultra

Redmi K30 Ultra

Redmi K30 4G

Redmi K30 Pro

Redmi Note 8 (2021)

Redmi 10C

Redmi 10A

Redmi 10 Power

Redmi 10

Redmi 10 5G

Redmi 10 Prime+ 5G

Redmi 10 (India)

Redmi 10 Prime

Redmi 10 Prime 2022

Redmi 10 2022

Redmi 9T

Redmi 9 Power

Redmi Note 11E

Redmi Note 11E Pro

Redmi Note 11T Pro

Redmi Note 11T Pro+

Poco smartphones eligible for MIUI 14