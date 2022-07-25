Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Durc Trinh
Xiaomi is seemingly in the works of unveiling its new custom Android skin — MIUI 14. It is likely to be based on Android 13 and is rumoured to launch sometime next year. The Chinese tech giant might roll out an Android 12-based version of MIUI 14 as well. However, smartphones that are only updated to Android 11 might not receive this skin. A recent report has leaked an alleged list of smartphones that might be eligible to receive the MIUI 14 update. The list includes smartphones from Xiaomi as well as its subsidiaries — Redmi and Poco.
A new report by Xiaomiui has tipped a list of smartphones that could be compatible with the MIUI 14 update. Unsurprisingly, the rumoured Xiaomi 13 series is at the top of the list. The Xiaomi 12 Pro along with the upcoming Xioami 12 Ultra are also mentioned in the alleged list.
Several Redmi handsets are also included in the supposed list, including the Redmi Note 11 series and the Redmi K50 lineup. Budget-oriented [Poco M4 Pro 4G] along with other Poco M series smartphones could also get MIUI 14. The Poco X4 GT and more Poco handsets are also mentioned in the leaked list.
The new MIUI 14 features are believed to be currently being released as MIUI 13 beta updates for testing. These supposedly include fluid animations and upgraded system apps. Applications like notes, camera, and more have reportedly witnessed some design and functional changes as well.
The report suggests that MIUI 14 is likely to arrive sometime during the first quarter of 2023. Xiaomi is expected to initially roll out this update for flagship handsets. Other eligible smartphones might start receiving this skin by Q2 or Q3 of 2023.
Check out the supposed supported device list:
