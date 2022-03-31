Technology News
Poco F3 GT Getting Android 12-Based MIUI 13 Update in India

Poco F3 GT was launched in July 2021.

31 March 2022
The triple camera setup on the Poco F3 GT includes a 64-megapixel main camera

Highlights
  • Poco F3 GT was launched with Android 11
  • Poco F3 GT features a 6.67-inch Turbo AMOLED 10-bit display
  • Poco F3 GT packs a 5,065mAh battery

Poco F3 GT is receiving the MIUI 13 update, based on Android 12. The handset from Poco was launched in India last July. Upon unveiling, Poco F3 GT ran MIUI 12.5 skin, based on Android 11, out of the box. Earlier this month, Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite users in India had received the same MIUI 13 update. The latest skin update marks the Mi 11 Lite's second MIUI upgrade and its first Android version upgrade.

Poco has announced the update via a tweet and users can get their updates from the Poco Community webpage. Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite had received the same update a few days ago. A collection of new wallpapers and some layout improvements to the notification panel were added to the smartphone with the new update.

Poco F3 GT specifications

On the specifications front, the Poco F3 GT features a 6.67-inch Turbo AMOLED 10-bit display with HDR 10+ support, 120Hz refresh rate, and a 480Hz touch sampling rate. There's support for DC Dimming as well. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

The triple camera setup on the Poco F3 GT includes a 64-megapixel main camera (f/1.65 aperture), an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor (119-degree field-of-view), and a 2-megapixel macro lens. The main sensor is made of an ED (extra-low dispersion) glass that is normally used in DSLR lenses for better clarity of images. The camera module has a tactical RGB glow and a lightning flash-like flash module. There is a 16-megapixel selfie camera at the front.

Poco F3 GT packs a 5,065mAh battery with 67W fast charging support. The company claims that the phone can charge halfway through in just 15 minutes. It is IP53 rated for dust and water protection. It incorporates three microphones for better voice quality while gaming. It supports Wi-Fi gaming antenna, X-Shockers with precise haptic feedback and vibration, a GT switch, and Maglev triggers.

There's a large vapour chamber and aerospace-grade white graphene heat sink for better heat dissipation. The phone also supports HyperEngine 3.0 that offers ray tracing capabilities. There are dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support as well. There is a side-mounted fingerpirnt sensor on the Poco F3 GT for security.

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Physical gaming triggers
  • 5G-ready SoC
  • 120Hz refresh rate AMOLED display
  • 67W fast charging
  • Stereo speakers
  • Bad
  • Spammy notifications
  • Average camera performance
Read detailed Poco F3 GT review
Display 6.67-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 1200
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5065mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Further reading: Poco, Poco F3 GT, Poco F3 GT MIUI 13 update, MIUI 13
