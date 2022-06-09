Technology News
Microsoft Surface Duo 2 June Update Brings Improved Glance Bar, Slim Pen 2 Functionality

Microsoft Surface Duo 2 has received new features and performance improvements with this update.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 9 June 2022 18:27 IST
Photo Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft Surface Duo 2 is a dual-screen foldable smartphone

Highlights
  • Microsoft Surface Duo 2 is getting optimised battery charging
  • The June update for the Surface Duo 2 is about 736MB in size
  • The Microsoft Surface Duo 2 gets improved stability with this update

Microsoft has started rolling out the June update for its dual-screen Surface Duo 2 handset. This update is about 736MB in size and brings this foldable smartphone up to firmware version 2022.418.98. It adds third-party application support to the Glance Bar that allows users to check for notifications when the Surface Duo 2 is folded. This update also adds improved functionality for the Slim Pen 2. Apart from these improvements, the June update introduces a few other new features and general performance upgrades.

According to the information available on the Microsoft support page for the Surface Duo 2, the Glance Bar will now show notifications from third-party messaging apps. Prior to this update, the Glance Bar only showed SMS, voicemail, and Microsoft Teams alerts. With the June update, the Slim Pen 2 will receive an automatic firmware upgrade when paired to the handset over Bluetooth. It will enable the Slim Pen 2 to automatically pair with the Surface Duo 2 when being used on either screen. For the automatic pairing to work, users have to ensure that their Slim Pen 2 is updated to firmware version 5.133.139 or later and software version 5.148.139 or later.

Furthermore, the Camera app will now have the option to enable haptic feedback control in the settings. The Surface Duo 2 will now offer an improved camera experience in the dual-screen mode for applications with dynamic orientation. This update also optimises charging by allowing the battery to charge gradually overnight which is expected to prevent the battery from ageing quickly. Furthermore, Device Firmware Configuration Interface (DFCI) is now supported to control device usage. The update also brings general performance, stability, camera usability, and touch responsiveness improvements.

To recall, the Surface Duo 2 was launched in September last year. It features two 5.8-inch PixelSense displays that offer a combined viewing experience of 8.3-inch when unfolded. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC and packs a 4449mAh battery.

This week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, we discuss the Surface Pro 8, Go 3, Duo 2, and Laptop Studio — as Microsoft sets a vision for Windows 11 hardware. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 5.80-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 16-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4449mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1344x1892 pixels
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360.
Jio-Bp to Set Up EV Charging, Battery Swapping Stations Across 12 Cities in North India

