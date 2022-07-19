Technology News
Microsoft Surface Duo 2 With Plastic Body, Dual Rear Camera Leaked on eBay: Report

The alleged Microsoft Surface Duo 2 listing on eBay has since been deleted.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 19 July 2022 12:21 IST
Microsoft Surface Duo 2 With Plastic Body, Dual Rear Camera Leaked on eBay: Report

Photo Credit: Windows Central/ eBay

The listed Microsoft Surface Duo 2 model is said to be a ‘dev unit’

Highlights
  • Microsoft Surface Duo 2 is powered by a Snapdragon 888 SoC
  • The listed variant did not come with a glance bar
  • The Surface Duo 2 variant is believed to be codenamed ‘Cronos’

Microsoft was allegedly working on a 'lite' variant of the Surface Duo 2, which reportedly got listed on eBay recently. The images of the supposedly leaked handset reveal that it has a plastic exterior with a dual-camera array on the back. The alleged eBay listing does not delve into any more specifications about this device. This Surface Duo 2 model appears to be a 'dev unit'. Unfortunately, we might not be able to get our hands on this handset as it was reportedly cancelled by the company in 2021.

As per the report by Windows Central, a Microsoft Surface Duo 2 variant recently leaked on eBay. Notably, the handset appears to sport a plastic exterior with rounded corners and a matte finish. It is also said to feature a dual rear camera setup and flat displays without the glance bar. The alleged listing reportedly did not mention any specifications of this handset and has since been deleted. This device could have been a mid-range offering from Microsoft. But, the report suggests that the company cancelled it in 2021. This variant was supposedly codenamed 'Cronos' and would have arrived later this year at a lower price point than the Surface Duo 2. It could have also featured an upper mid-range Qualcomm SoC.

In comparison, the Surface Duo 2 was launched in September last year priced at $1,499 (roughly Rs. 1,20,000). It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. The handset comes with two 5.8-inch PixelSense displays that together offer an 8.3-inch viewing experience. It also sports a glance bar that allows users to check for notifications when the handset is folded. The Surface Duo 2 features a 16-megapixel triple rear camera setup and a 12-megapixel selfie camera. It sports a glass exterior with a sturdy metallic frame.

This week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, we discuss the Surface Pro 8, Go 3, Duo 2, and Laptop Studio — as Microsoft sets a vision for Windows 11 hardware. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Microsoft Surface Duo 2, Microsoft Surface Duo 2 Lite, Microsoft, eBay
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
