Micromax In 2c With Dual Rear Cameras, 20:9 Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Micromax In 2c price in India starts at Rs. 8,499, though the phone is initially available at an introductory price of Rs. 7,499.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 26 April 2022 12:07 IST
Photo Credit: Micromax

Micromax In 2c will go on sale in India from May 1

Highlights
  • Micromax In 2c comes in a single configuration
  • The Micromax phone carries two distinct colour options
  • Micromax In 2c packs a 5,000mAh battery

Micromax In 2c was launched in India on Tuesday. The new Micromax phone is quite similar to the In 2b that the Indian smartphone vendor introduced last year. The phone comes with a waterdrop-style display notch and carries dual rear cameras. The Micromax In 2c also comes with an octa-core Unisoc T610 SoC as well as a dedicated microSD card slot for expanding the inbuilt storage. It also includes a 5,000mAh battery that is rated to deliver up to 16 hours of video streaming or 50 hours of talk time on a single charge. The Micromax In 2c will compete against the likes of the Infinix Hot 11 2022, Realme C31, and the Poco C3.

Micromax In 2c price in India, availability

Micromax In 2c price in India has been set at Rs. 8,499 for the lone 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant. As an introductory offer, the vendor is initially selling the phone at a discounted price of Rs. 7,499. Details on how long the introductory pricing will remain in place are yet to be revealed, though.

The Micromax In 2c will be available in Brown and Silver colours through Flipkart and the Micromax official site starting May 1.

In July last year, the Micromax In 2b was launched in India at Rs. 7,999 for the base 4GB + 64GB model and Rs. 8,999 for the 6GB + 64GB variant. That model came in Black, Blue, and Green colours.

Micromax In 2c specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Micromax In 2c runs Android 11 and features a 6.52-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a pixel density of 263ppi. Under the hood, the phone has the octa-core Unisoc T610 SoC, along with 3GB of RAM. The display and the SoC are notably the same that came with the In 2b last year. The Micromax In 2c also comes with the dual rear camera setup that comes with an 8-megapixel primary sensor and a separate depth sensor. In contrast, the Micromax In 2b offered a 13-megapixel primary sensor.

For selfies and video chats, the Micromax In 2c comes with a 5-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front. It supports features including Face Beauty, Night Mode, and a Portrait mode.

The Micromax In 2c comes with 32GB of onboard storage that supports expansion via microSD card (up to 256GB) through the dedicated slot.

Connectivity options on the Micromax In 2c include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone packs the 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W standard charging. Besides, it measures 164.31x75.68x8.63mm and weighs 198 grams.

Should you buy a 4G or 5G budget phone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Micromax In 2c

Micromax In 2c

Display 6.52-inch
Processor Unisoc T610
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 8-megapixel + VGA
RAM 3GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
