MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ was unveiled on Wednesday as the company's latest smartphone system-on-chip (SoC). The new Dimensity chipset is rated to deliver a five percent boost in CPU performance and more than 10 percent improvement in GPU performance over the Dimensity 9000. The Dimensity 9000+ comes with support for up to 180Hz full-HD+ displays and up to 320-megapixel cameras. It also includes support for the latest Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity. The Dimensity 9000+ carries an integrated 5G modem to support high-speed data access.

MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ availability

Smartphones powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC will debut in the third quarter, the Taiwanese chipmaker said. We can expect the chipset to be a part of some of the flagship Android phones this year.

MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ specifications

The MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC carries an ARM Cortex-X2 core operating at up to 3.2GHz clock speed. This is faster over the 3.05GHz Cortex-X2 core available on the Dimensity 9000. The new chip also includes three Cortex-A710 cores and four energy-efficient Cortex-A510 cores. Additionally, there is the ARM Mali-G710 MC10 graphics.

MediaTek has integrated LPDDR5X RAM with the Dimensity 9000+ SoC. The integrated memory supports 8MB L3 CPU cache and 6MB of system cache. Further, there is a fifth-generation application processor unit (APU 590) for artificial intelligence (AI) operations.

The 4nm process technology-based Dimensity 9000+ is equipped with an 18-bit HDR-supporting image signal processor (ISP) called Imagiq 790 that supports 320-megapixel resolution as well as simultaneous triple camera 18-bit HDR video recording. The ISP also supports 4K HDR video recording and has AI-based noise reduction support.

Photo Credit: MediaTek

On display front, there is MiraVision 790 with support for the latest 144Hz WQHD+ or 180Hz full-HD+ screens. The chip also includes MediaTek's Intelligent Display Sync 2.0 and latest Wi-Fi Display technology to sync with compatible displays and support up to 4K60 HDR10+ video recording.

The chipset comes with the integrated 5G modem that offers up to 7Gbps downlink on sub-6GHz band using 3CC Carrier Aggregation and supports R16 UL. There is also 5G/ 4G dual-SIM (dual active) support.

MediaTek has additionally offered support for Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth v5.3. The Dimensity 9000+ also has support for all the latest GNSS standards.

Overall, the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ will compete against Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC that was launched in May.