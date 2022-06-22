Photo Credit: MediaTek
MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ was unveiled on Wednesday as the company's latest smartphone system-on-chip (SoC). The new Dimensity chipset is rated to deliver a five percent boost in CPU performance and more than 10 percent improvement in GPU performance over the Dimensity 9000. The Dimensity 9000+ comes with support for up to 180Hz full-HD+ displays and up to 320-megapixel cameras. It also includes support for the latest Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity. The Dimensity 9000+ carries an integrated 5G modem to support high-speed data access.
Smartphones powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC will debut in the third quarter, the Taiwanese chipmaker said. We can expect the chipset to be a part of some of the flagship Android phones this year.
The MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC carries an ARM Cortex-X2 core operating at up to 3.2GHz clock speed. This is faster over the 3.05GHz Cortex-X2 core available on the Dimensity 9000. The new chip also includes three Cortex-A710 cores and four energy-efficient Cortex-A510 cores. Additionally, there is the ARM Mali-G710 MC10 graphics.
MediaTek has integrated LPDDR5X RAM with the Dimensity 9000+ SoC. The integrated memory supports 8MB L3 CPU cache and 6MB of system cache. Further, there is a fifth-generation application processor unit (APU 590) for artificial intelligence (AI) operations.
The 4nm process technology-based Dimensity 9000+ is equipped with an 18-bit HDR-supporting image signal processor (ISP) called Imagiq 790 that supports 320-megapixel resolution as well as simultaneous triple camera 18-bit HDR video recording. The ISP also supports 4K HDR video recording and has AI-based noise reduction support.
On display front, there is MiraVision 790 with support for the latest 144Hz WQHD+ or 180Hz full-HD+ screens. The chip also includes MediaTek's Intelligent Display Sync 2.0 and latest Wi-Fi Display technology to sync with compatible displays and support up to 4K60 HDR10+ video recording.
The chipset comes with the integrated 5G modem that offers up to 7Gbps downlink on sub-6GHz band using 3CC Carrier Aggregation and supports R16 UL. There is also 5G/ 4G dual-SIM (dual active) support.
MediaTek has additionally offered support for Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth v5.3. The Dimensity 9000+ also has support for all the latest GNSS standards.
Overall, the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ will compete against Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC that was launched in May.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.
Advertisement
Advertisement