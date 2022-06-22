Technology News
MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC With Improved CPU, GPU Performance Launched

Smartphones based on the new MediaTek SoC will debut in the third quarter.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 22 June 2022 17:30 IST
MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC With Improved CPU, GPU Performance Launched

Photo Credit: MediaTek

MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ comes with a Cortex-X2 CPU core that is clocked at up to 3.2GHz speed

Highlights
  • MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ is an incremental upgrade over Dimensity 9000
  • The chipset supports 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth v5.3 connectivity
  • Dimensity 9000+ has support for up to 180Hz full-HD+ displays

MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ was unveiled on Wednesday as the company's latest smartphone system-on-chip (SoC). The new Dimensity chipset is rated to deliver a five percent boost in CPU performance and more than 10 percent improvement in GPU performance over the Dimensity 9000. The Dimensity 9000+ comes with support for up to 180Hz full-HD+ displays and up to 320-megapixel cameras. It also includes support for the latest Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity. The Dimensity 9000+ carries an integrated 5G modem to support high-speed data access.

MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ availability

Smartphones powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC will debut in the third quarter, the Taiwanese chipmaker said. We can expect the chipset to be a part of some of the flagship Android phones this year.

MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ specifications

The MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC carries an ARM Cortex-X2 core operating at up to 3.2GHz clock speed. This is faster over the 3.05GHz Cortex-X2 core available on the Dimensity 9000. The new chip also includes three Cortex-A710 cores and four energy-efficient Cortex-A510 cores. Additionally, there is the ARM Mali-G710 MC10 graphics.

MediaTek has integrated LPDDR5X RAM with the Dimensity 9000+ SoC. The integrated memory supports 8MB L3 CPU cache and 6MB of system cache. Further, there is a fifth-generation application processor unit (APU 590) for artificial intelligence (AI) operations.

The 4nm process technology-based Dimensity 9000+ is equipped with an 18-bit HDR-supporting image signal processor (ISP) called Imagiq 790 that supports 320-megapixel resolution as well as simultaneous triple camera 18-bit HDR video recording. The ISP also supports 4K HDR video recording and has AI-based noise reduction support.

mediatek dimensity 9000 plus specifications image MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus

MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ specifications include support for LPDDR5X RAM and ARM Mali-G710 MC10 GPU
Photo Credit: MediaTek

 

On display front, there is MiraVision 790 with support for the latest 144Hz WQHD+ or 180Hz full-HD+ screens. The chip also includes MediaTek's Intelligent Display Sync 2.0 and latest Wi-Fi Display technology to sync with compatible displays and support up to 4K60 HDR10+ video recording.

The chipset comes with the integrated 5G modem that offers up to 7Gbps downlink on sub-6GHz band using 3CC Carrier Aggregation and supports R16 UL. There is also 5G/ 4G dual-SIM (dual active) support.

MediaTek has additionally offered support for Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth v5.3. The Dimensity 9000+ also has support for all the latest GNSS standards.

Overall, the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ will compete against Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC that was launched in May.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus, Dimensity 9000 Plus, MediaTek
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi.
MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC With Improved CPU, GPU Performance Launched
