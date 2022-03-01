Technology News
MediaTek Dimensity 8100, Dimensity 8000, Dimensity 1300 Chipsets Launched: All Details

The MediaTek Dimensity 8100 and Dimensity 8000 are built on TSMC’s 5nm process.

By David Delima | Updated: 1 March 2022 18:49 IST
Photo Credit: MediaTek

MediaTek Dimensity 8100 and Dimensity 8000 chipsets offer Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity

Highlights
  • MediaTek Dimensity 8100 supports 200-megapixel cameras
  • Phones with the new chipsets will debut in the coming weeks
  • MediaTek Dimensity 1300 succeeds the Dimensity 1200 SoC from 2021

MediaTek Dimensity 8100 and Dimensity 8000 chipsets were announced by the company on Tuesday. The company's new chipsets are aimed at the flagship segment and will go head-to-head with rival Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 SoC. The launch of the new chips comes four months after the debut of the 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC, and smartphones with this chipset are expected in the coming weeks. Meanwhile, the chip manufacturer also announced the launch of the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC, which is an upgraded version of the company's Dimensity 1200 chipset launched last year.

The company revealed on Tuesday that the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 and Dimensity 8000 chipsets will feature four Cortex-A78 performance cores and four Cortex-A55 efficiency cores, along with a Mali G610 MC6 GPU. The performance cores on the Dimensity 8100 offer 2.85GHz speeds, while the Dimensity 8100 offers up to 2.75GHz. The Dimensity 8100 and Dimensity 8000 are built on TSMC's 5nm process.

Both chipsets feature MediaTek's HyperEngine 5.0 technology for efficiency and improved frame rates — a maximum of 120fps for MediaTek Dimensity 8100 and 140fps for the Dimensity 8000 SoC. Meanwhile, the chipsets also support LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage, according to the company.

The chipsets feature the MiraVision 780 display engine and smartphones powered by these chipsets can support up to 168Hz refresh rate at full-HD+ (1,080x1,920 pixels) resolution, while the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC will also support 120Hz refresh rate at WQHD+ (1,440x2,560 pixels) resolution. The Dimensity 8000 chipsets are powered by a five gigapixel-per-second ISP for fast HDR photo and video capturing, according to MediaTek.

Both the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 and Dimensity 8000 chipsets will feature Imagiq 780 ISP with support for 200-megapixel cameras and HDR10+ video recording support at 4K resolution at 60fps. They will offer dual camera HDR video recording simultaneously on the front and rear camera, or two rear camera lenses.

Similarly, both chipsets will offer 5G connectivity with an R16-ready 5G modem that offers 2CC carrier aggregation, and the company's UltraSave 2.0 power saving feature. However, like the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC, these chipsets do not support mmWave 5G connectivity. Both MediaTek Dimensity 8100 and Dimensity 8000 chipsets support Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, according to the company.

MediaTek also announced the debut of the Dimensity 1200 SoC as a successor to the 6nm Dimensity 1200 chipset launched last year. The chipset features a high-performance ARM Cortex-A78 core clocked at 3GHz, three performance Cortex-A78 cores, and four Cortex-A55 efficiency cores.

Smartphone enthusiasts will not have to wait for long as the MediaTek Dimensity 8100, Dimensity 8000, and Dimensity 1300 chipsets are set to debut on smartphones in “the first quarter of 2022” from some of the “world's biggest smartphone brands,” according to the company.

Will Snapdragon's new 2022 chips make it more prominent as a brand? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For details of the latest Nokia, Samsung, Lenovo, and other product launches from the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2022 hub.

David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Realme V25 Storage Configuration, Realme Buds Q2s Design Teased Ahead of March 3 Launch
TCL Ultra Flex to 150W Fast Charging: Most Interesting Phones and Tech Announced at MWC 2022
