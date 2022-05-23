Technology News
  MediaTek Dimensity 1050 SoC With mmWave 5G Support Launched, Dimensity 930, Helio G99 SoCs Also Debut

MediaTek Dimensity 1050 SoC With mmWave 5G Support Launched, Dimensity 930, Helio G99 SoCs Also Debut

Smartphones based on the MediaTek Dimensity 1050 will be available in the third quarter.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 23 May 2022 17:21 IST
MediaTek Dimensity 1050 SoC With mmWave 5G Support Launched, Dimensity 930, Helio G99 SoCs Also Debut

Photo Credit: MediaTek

MediaTek Dimensity 1050 is based on TSMC 6nm process technology

Highlights
  • MediaTek Dimensity 1050 supports both mmWave and sub-6 5G connectivity
  • Dimensity 930 includes support for up to 120Hz full-HD+ displays
  • MediaTek Helio G99 is the company's new 4G SoC

MediaTek, the Taiwanese mobile chipmaker, on Monday announced the Dimensity 1050 system-on-chip (SoC) as its latest model in the Dimensity portfolio. The new chip is the company's first offering to support millimetre-wave (mmWave) 5G connectivity alongside the widely adopted sub-6GHz frequency. The addition of mmWave 5G to the Dimensity 1050 SoC has enabled MediaTek to make the competition tougher for Qualcomm that already has its Snapdragon platforms with support for the same cellular network technology. MediaTek also brought the Dimensity 930 and Helio G99 as two other chips for the next-generation smartphones.

Based on the TSMC 6nm process technology, the MediaTek Dimensity 1050 SoC carries an octa-core CPU. The chip supports 3CC carrier aggregation on sub-6GHz (FR1) spectrum and 4CC carrier aggregation on mmWave (FR2) spectrum. The company claims that the Dimensity 1050 is capable of delivering up to 53 percent faster speeds and greater reach to smartphones over the LTE + mmWave aggregation.

mediatek dimensity 1050 features image MediaTek Dimensity 1050

MediaTek Dimensity 1050 is claimed to deliver up to 53 percent faster connectivity
Photo Credit: MediaTek

 

The presence of mmWave 5G support on the Dimensity 1050 will help provide better connectivity in smaller, densely populated areas.

MediaTek has integrated two ARM Cortex-A78 CPUs with speeds reaching 2.5GHz and the ARM Mali-G610 graphics processing unit with the new Dimensity SoC. There is also support for Wi-Fi optimisations and Wi-Fi 6E support along with 2x2 MIMO antenna as well as MediaTek's HyperEngine 5.0 gaming technology to support lower-latency connections with the new triband — 2.4GHz, 5GHz, and 6GHz frequency. The chip also includes support for UFS 3.1 storage and LPDDR5 memory.

The Dimensity 1050 SoC supports 144Hz full-HD+ displays, along with MediaTek's Miravision 760 video enhancement technology. The chip is capable of delivering simultaneous streams through the front and rear cameras of the device using a dual HDR video capture engine. Further, there is MediaTek's APU 550 to support artificial intelligence (AI) based camera actions. The company also claims that there is an enhanced noise reduction for low-light shots.

In addition to the Dimensity 1050 SoC, MediaTek unveiled the Dimensity 930 as its new 5G chip to support mixed duplex FDD+TDD for fast connectivity. The chip also includes support for 120Hz full-HD+ displays along with MiraVision HDR video playback support and HDR10+ video. Additionally, there are HyperEngine 3.0 Lite gaming enhancements that are touted to enable lower latency and an enhanced battery life.

The company also introduced the MediaTek Helio G99 as an upgrade to the Helio G96. The new 4G chip is claimed to deliver more than 30 percent power savings for gaming over the previous Helio model.

On the availability part, smartphones based on the Dimensity 1050 and Helio G99 will be available in the third quarter, while the Dimensity 930 will debut in the global markets in the second quarter, MediaTek said.

Should you buy a 4G or 5G budget phone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

Further reading: MediaTek Dimensity 1050, Dimensity 1050, MediaTek Dimensity 930, MediaTek Helio G99, MediaTek
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a principal correspondent for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
MediaTek Dimensity 1050 SoC With mmWave 5G Support Launched, Dimensity 930, Helio G99 SoCs Also Debut
