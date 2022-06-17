Technology News
Made in India Smartphone Shipments Grew 7 Percent YoY in Q1 2022, Oppo Led the Market: Report

Samsung captured the second spot in the Made in India smartphone shipments with 21 percent YoY growth in Q1 2022.

By Apoorva Sinha | Updated: 17 June 2022 12:25 IST
Photo Credit: Unsplash

Oppo has led the Made in India smartphone shipments with 22 percent YoY growth in Q1 2022

Highlights
  • Made in India smartphone shipments reached 48 million units in Q1 2022
  • The local smartphone manufacturing ecosystem stayed flexible in Q1 2022
  • Lava led the feature phone segment with a 21 percent share in Q1 2022

'Made in India' smartphone shipments are up by 7 percent year-on-year (YoY) in the first quarter of 2022. The Made in India smartphone shipments hit 48 million units in Q1 2022. The data has been revealed in the latest research from Counterpoint's Technology Market Research firm's Make in India service. Oppo, which is the parent brand of Realme and OnePlus, led the 'Made in India' smartphone shipments with 22 percent YoY growth in the first quarter of 2022.

As per the latest research report by Counterpoint, the 'Made in India' smartphone shipments have seen a 7 percent YoY growth in Q1 2022. The smartphone shipments in the market had crossed over 48 million units.

Commenting on the local manufacturing ecosystem, Prachir Singh, Senior Research Analyst, said, “Smartphone manufacturing is increasing in India. In 2021, the shipments of ‘Made in India' smartphones crossed 190 million units. The increasing smartphone demand in India as well as increasing exports are the major reasons for the continued growth. Support has also come from the Indian government's various initiatives to increase local manufacturing."

Whereas owing to the shortage of global components, the local smartphone manufacturing ecosystem has stayed flexible, according to the report.

On the other hand, as mentioned above, Oppo has become the leader of the Made in India smartphone shipments in Q1 2022 with 22 percent YoY growth. Meanwhile, the South Korean smartphone brand Samsung, took the second spot with a close 21 percent YoY growth to Oppo in Q1 2022.

However, the report also says that the production of the feature phones has declined by 41 percent YoY in Q1 2022. The reason for this is said to be the falling demand for feature phones over the past few quarters. In this segment, Lava led the 'Made in India' feature phone shipments with a 21 percent market share in Q1 2022, as per the report.

made in india smartphone shipment counterpoint counterpoint

Photo Credit: Counterpoint

Next comes the third-party EMS (electronic manufacturing services) providers in the smartphone segment, which have captured 42 percent market share in terms of local manufacturing, and witnessed a 4 percent YoY increase in shipments in Q1 2022, according to the report.

Bharat FIH took the first spot in EMS provider in smartphone shipments in Q1 2022, followed by Dixon Technologies. While Flex, Bharat FIH and Dixon Technologies led the feature phone segment among the third-party EMS providers in Q1 2022.

Moreover, Counterpoint has also mentioned that the research firm is expecting a 4 percent YoY growth in 2022 in terms of smartphone manufacturing in India.

What is the best value flagship smartphone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Made in India Smartphone, Oppo, Samsung, Feature Phones, Lava, Bharat FIH, Flex, Dixion Technologies, Counterpoint
Apoorva Sinha
Apoorva Sinha
Apoorva Sinha is a Sub-Editor and writes for Gadgets 360. She writes about smartphones, apps, and everything related to gadgets and technology. Before coming to this genre, she covered several general news as a reporter for The Indian Express. Besides journalism stuff, she can be found reading books and practicing her classical dance moves. Apoorva can be contacted via email at Apoorvas@ndtv.com. More
