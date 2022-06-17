'Made in India' smartphone shipments are up by 7 percent year-on-year (YoY) in the first quarter of 2022. The Made in India smartphone shipments hit 48 million units in Q1 2022. The data has been revealed in the latest research from Counterpoint's Technology Market Research firm's Make in India service. Oppo, which is the parent brand of Realme and OnePlus, led the 'Made in India' smartphone shipments with 22 percent YoY growth in the first quarter of 2022.

Commenting on the local manufacturing ecosystem, Prachir Singh, Senior Research Analyst, said, “Smartphone manufacturing is increasing in India. In 2021, the shipments of ‘Made in India' smartphones crossed 190 million units. The increasing smartphone demand in India as well as increasing exports are the major reasons for the continued growth. Support has also come from the Indian government's various initiatives to increase local manufacturing."

Whereas owing to the shortage of global components, the local smartphone manufacturing ecosystem has stayed flexible, according to the report.

On the other hand, as mentioned above, Oppo has become the leader of the Made in India smartphone shipments in Q1 2022 with 22 percent YoY growth. Meanwhile, the South Korean smartphone brand Samsung, took the second spot with a close 21 percent YoY growth to Oppo in Q1 2022.

However, the report also says that the production of the feature phones has declined by 41 percent YoY in Q1 2022. The reason for this is said to be the falling demand for feature phones over the past few quarters. In this segment, Lava led the 'Made in India' feature phone shipments with a 21 percent market share in Q1 2022, as per the report.

Photo Credit: Counterpoint

Next comes the third-party EMS (electronic manufacturing services) providers in the smartphone segment, which have captured 42 percent market share in terms of local manufacturing, and witnessed a 4 percent YoY increase in shipments in Q1 2022, according to the report.

Bharat FIH took the first spot in EMS provider in smartphone shipments in Q1 2022, followed by Dixon Technologies. While Flex, Bharat FIH and Dixon Technologies led the feature phone segment among the third-party EMS providers in Q1 2022.

Moreover, Counterpoint has also mentioned that the research firm is expecting a 4 percent YoY growth in 2022 in terms of smartphone manufacturing in India.