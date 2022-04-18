Technology News
Samsung Galaxy M53 5G India Launch Date Set for April 22: Expected Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G India launch has been teased by Amazon.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 18 April 2022
Samsung Galaxy M53 5G India Launch Date Set for April 22: Expected Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Amazon/ Samsung India

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G will debut as the successor to last year's Galaxy M52 5G

  • Samsung Galaxy M53 5G India launch date is now out
  • The Samsung phone comes with at least 6GB of RAM
  • Samsung Galaxy M53 5G features quad rear cameras

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G India launch date is set for April 22, the company has revealed through a teaser. The new 5G Samsung phone debuted globally earlier this month. It features a 108-megapixel primary rear camera as well as a 120Hz Super AMOLED+ display. The Samsung Galaxy M53 5G has a hole-punch display design and supports 25W fast charging. This phone is the successor to the Galaxy M52 5G, which debuted in India last year, with features including triple rear cameras and a 120Hz display.

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G India launch date

Samsung has revealed the India launch date of the Galaxy M53 5G through a microsite. Amazon has also separately created a dedicated webpage to promote the launch of the Samsung Galaxy M53 5G in India. The official material available on both Samsung India's website and Amazon shows that the launch will take place at 12pm (noon) on April 22.

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G price in India (expected)

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G price in India is yet to be revealed. However, it is expected to be aligned with the pricing of the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G. Last year's model debuted in India at Rs. 29,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration, and there was also an 8GB + 128GB option priced at Rs. 31,999.

Samsung earlier this month revealed that the Galaxy M53 5G will come in a 6GB + 128GB configuration, and there will likely be other variants as well.

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G specifications

The Samsung Galaxy M53 5G is likely to run Android 12 with One UI 4.1 on top. It features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Infinity-O Super AMOLED+ display with a 120Hz peak refresh rate. The phone is powered by an octa-core SoC that is yet to be specified. The Samsung Galaxy M53 5G has a quad rear camera setup including a 108-megapixel primary sensor, along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter.

For selfies and video chats, the Samsung Galaxy M53 5G has a 32-megapixel selfie camera at the front.

The Samsung Galaxy M53 5G will support storage expansion using a microSD card (up to 1TB).

Connectivity options on the Samsung Galaxy M53 5G include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, and proximity sensor. The phone also features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The Samsung Galaxy M53 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery and supports 25W fast charging. The phone measures 164.7x77.0x7.4mm and weighs 176g.

Should you buy a 4G or 5G budget phone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Samsung Galaxy M53 5G
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
