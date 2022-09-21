Technology News
LG Rollable Unboxing Video Surfaces Online; Suggests Design, Specifications: All Details

LG Rollable was first announced at CES in January last year.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 21 September 2022 17:30 IST
LG Rollable Unboxing Video Surfaces Online; Suggests Design, Specifications: All Details

Photo Credit: YouTube/ Jeoljit Research Institute

LG Rollable sports a 7.4-inch curved pOLED display when expanded

Highlights
  • LG Rollable is shown to sport a 6.8-inch curved display
  • The LG Rollable features a dual rear camera setup
  • LG exited the smartphone market in April last year

LG Rollable phone's purported unboxing video has been shared online by a Korean YouTuber. The video also highlights the specifications of the smartphone. The YouTuber shows that the display can expand with a simple three-finger swipe. LG first showed the handset during the CES 2021 press conference in January 2021. The brand later announced that it was exiting the smartphone market to focus on electric vehicle components, connected devices, smart homes, and other growth areas. Nearly a year later, an alleged hands-on video of the phone had also surfaced online.

Jeoljit Research Institute, a Korean YouTuber, has shared an unboxing video of the LG Rollable smartphone. The video shows that the display of the can be expanded with a three-finger swipe. The YouTuber has also shared some key specifications of the phone. The box of the LG Rollable slides horizontally, similar to the phone's expanding mechanism, to reveal the handset, as per the video. Inside the box, apart from the phone, LG packs a charging adapter, a charging cable, and some documentations.

LG Rollable specifications (rumoured)

LG Rollable, as per the video, sports a 6.8-inch curved pOLED display when not in its expanded state. With a simple three-finger swipe, the touchscreen expands to offer a 7.4-inch curved pOLED display. There is another display on the rear panel that shows some widgets, including a clock, calendar, and a music player widget. It is said to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, paired with 12GB of RAM and at least 256GB of inbuilt storage.

lg rollable unbox video youtube LG Rollable

Photo Credit: YouTube/ Jeoljit Research Institute

The Rollable also features a dual rear camera setup with an LED flash. The handset sports a 64-megapixel primary rear camera and a 12-megapixel secondary camera, according to the video. The handset packs a 4,500mAh battery and weighs about 285g, as per the video. Moreover, the software of the LG Rollable automatically adjusts the aspect ratio for different applications when the screen is expanded.

At the front, the LG Rollable appears with a thick chin on top and bottom of the display. In the top left corner of the front panel, the phone is shown to feature a pill-shaped cutout to house the selfie camera. The YouTuber also highlighted that the handset features a charging port at the bottom. When pressure is applied on the display, it bends a little as well, according to the YouTuber. To access the SIM tray, a user has to expand the display.

To recall, LG first announced the Rollable smartphone during the CES press conference in January last year. Later in April 2021, the company communicated that it is exiting the smartphone market.

The decision was taken by the company to focus its resources on electric vehicle components, connected devices, robotics, artificial intelligence, and other growth areas, according to LG. In July this year, a hands-on video of the LG Rollable had surfaced online.

Do the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 offer enough over last year's models? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: LG, LG Rollable, LG Rollable specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav works as a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He became a journalist in 2021, and was earlier covering North American companies, including the MAANG, for a news agency. His interest in gadgets and EVs brought him here. After work, you’ll probably find him either reading Jaun Elia or competing for a district in Mafia 3: Definitive Edition. More
Comment
 
 

