LG Rollable Hands-on Video Appears Online, One Year After Company’s Phone Business Exit

LG announced its exit from the smartphone market earlier in 2021.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 13 July 2022 13:10 IST
Photo Credit: YouTube/ LG Global

LG Rollable was teased at the company's virtual CES 2021 press conference

  • The unreleased LG rollable phone just showed up on YouTube
  • LG Rollable can be used as a phone and a tablet
  • The video suggests triple rear cameras on the LG handset

LG Rollable was first teased at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) last year. Now, one year after the company announced its departure from the smartphone business, the hands-on video of the LG Rollable has surfaced online. The hands-on video gives us a glimpse of the design and the side-expanding foldable display of the unreleased phone. In the video, the screen of the phone expands from one side to transform from its smartphone shape to a tablet shape. The LG Rollable is seen carrying a triple rear camera unit.

YouTube channel Checkout Tech has posted the hands-on short video purportedly showing the LG Rollable. The video appears to show the entire design and user interface of the unannounced phone for nearly 24 seconds. It is shown with slim bezels on the side and thicker bezels on the top and bottom. The display and the frame on the right side extend to show its tablet-like form factor. Three rear camera sensors along with an LED flash are seen arranged in the upper right corner of the handset. Further, there is a green sticker on the back with the number '3'.

The LG Rollable was first showcased by LG at the company's virtual CES 2021 press conference in January. Later in April first week, the brand announced its exit from the smartphone market saying that it will focus its resources on growth areas such as electric vehicle components, connected devices, smart homes, robotics, artificial intelligence, and business-to-business solutions, as well as platforms and services. It wasn't a sudden move as the mobile division of the South Korean company had been making losses for some time. While announcing its withdrawal from the smartphone market, LG didn't provide clarity on what happens to phones that are in the pipeline.

Meanwhile, another prominent player in the smartphone space, Motorola is said to be working on a rollable smartphone, which is known internally as Felix. The rollable smartphone is tipped to be in an early stage of development and is said to feature a rolling display that expands vertically, which is in line with the Razr design.

What are the best tablets? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: LG Rollable, LG Rollable Specifications, LG
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
