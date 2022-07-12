LeTV Y2 Pro has been launched in China. The smartphone sports a design similar to iPhone 13 Pro and is powered by an octa-core Unisoc processor. The handset from LeTV features a triple rear camera setup and runs on Android 11 OS. The smartphone packs a 4,000mAh battery and comes in three colour options. The LeTV Y2 Pro is the successor to the LeTV Y1 Pro, which was launched this May and sported an iPhone 13 like design.

LeTV Y2 Pro price

The LeTV Y2 Pro comes with a starting price of CNY 599 (roughly Rs. 7,100) and it will be available for pre-orders in the coming weeks. The Y2 Pro is priced at CNY 599 (roughly Rs. 7,100) for the 4GB RAM + 32GB storage variant while the 4GB RAM and 128GB (roughly Rs. 9,500) storage model comes at CNY 799 (roughly Rs. 9,500). The 6GB RAM and 256GB storage variant of the LeTV Y2 Pro comes with a price tag of CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 11,800).

The LeTV Y2 Pro comes in three color variants —Electric Blue, Magic Night Black, and Summer Orange.

LeTV Y2 Pro specifications

The LeTV Y2 Pro seemingly sports an iPhone 13 Pro like design. The handset features a 6.5-inch display and is powered by an octa-core Unisoc processor. The smartphone from LeTV runs Android 11 OS and comes in three storage variants — the 4GB RAM + 32GB storage, 4GB RAM + 128GB storage, and 6GB RAM + 256GB storage variants.

For optics, the Y2 Pro from LeTV features a triple rear camera setup including a 13-megapixel primary camera. The handset houses support for split screen operations, fingerprint sensor, and face unlock. The LeTV Y2 Pro packs a 4,000mAh battery.

As mentioned earlier, the LeTV Y2 Pro is the successor of the LeTV Y1 Pro which was launched this May. The LeTV Y1 Pro has an iPhone 13-like design, and sports a 6.5-inch LCD display. It is an entry-level smartphone that comes equipped with a Unisoc T310 SoC, which is paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.