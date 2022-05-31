Technology News
LeTV Y1 Pro With iPhone 13-Like Design Launched: Price, Specifications

LeTV Y1 Pro packs a dual rear camera setup.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 31 May 2022 14:30 IST
Photo Credit: LeMall

LeTV Y1 Pro comes in three colour options

  • LeTV Y1 Pro is priced at CNY 499 for the base model
  • It comes with 4,000mAh battery with 10W charging
  • LeTV Y1 Pro has face unlock feature

LeTV Y1 Pro smartphone has been launched in China. The handset has an iPhone 13-like design, and sports a 6.5-inch LCD display. It is an entry-level smartphone that comes equipped with a Unisoc T310 SoC, which is paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The smartphone from the Chinese company has a dual rear camera setup, and a single front camera. Just like the iPhone 13, it does not have a fingerprint sensor, but comes with a face unlock biometric feature.

LeTV Y1 Pro price, availability

LeTV Y1 Pro price has been set starting at CNY 499 (roughly Rs. 5,800) for the base 4GB RAM + 32GB storage variant. The 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at CNY 699 (roughly Rs. 8,510) and the 4GB RAM + 256GB storage version can be purchased for CNY 899 (roughly Rs. 10,500). It is launched in Midnight Black, Star Blue, and Star White colour options. The LeTV phone is expected to hit markets next month.

LeTV Y1 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) LeTV Y1 Pro runs Android 11 and sports a 6.5-inch LCD HD+ (720x1,560 pixels) display. Under the hood, the smartphone gets a Unisoc T310 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM. For photography, the smartphone comes with a dual rear camera setup, which carries an 8-megapixel primary shooter along with an AI camera. On the front is a 5-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

LeTV Y1 Pro comes with up to 256GB storage. It packs a 4,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging. There is a USB Type-C port and 3.5mm jack for connectivity. There is no fingerprint sensor on the phone, but it comes with a face unlock feature. The phone measures 164.3x77.7x9.5mm and weighs 208g.

LeTV Y1 Pro, LeTV Y1 Pro Specifications, LeTV Y1 Pro Price, LeTV
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
