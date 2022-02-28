Lenovo Legion Y90 gaming smartphone and Lenovo Legion Y700 gaming tablet have been launched in China. Lenovo teased the entire specifications of the gaming smartphone and tablet last week. Lenovo Legion Y90 gaming smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, paired with up to 18GB of LPDDR5 RAM. Lenovo Legion Y700 gaming tablet will be powered by a Snapdragon 870 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. Lenovo Legion Y90 and Lenovo Legion Y700 get VC cooling for better heat dissipation.

Lenovo Legion Y90, Lenovo Legion Y700 price, availability

Lenovo Legion Y90 price starts at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 47,800) for the 12GB + 256GB storage variant. The 16GB + 256GB storage variant is priced at CNY 4,299 (roughly Rs. 51,400), while the 18GB + 512GB storage variant is listed for CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 59,800).Lenovo Legion Y700 price starts at CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 26,300) for the 8GB + 128GB storage variant, and CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 29,900) for the 12GB + 256GB storage variant.

The Lenovo smartphone is offered in a single Grey colour options, while the Lenovo gaming tablet is offered in Blue and Beige colour options. Availability details of the new offerings in global markets, including India, are yet to be announced.

Lenovo Legion Y90 specifications

As mentioned earlier, Lenovo teased the entire specifications of Lenovo Legion Y90 gaming smartphone. It runs Android-based ZUI 13. It sports a 6.9-inch Samsung E4 (1,080x2,460 pixels) AMOLED display that offers 1,300 nits of peak brightness, 144Hz refresh rate, and 388ppi pixel density. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, coupled with up to 18GB of LPDDR5 RAM. It also gets a VC or vapour-chamber cooling with a 3,520 square millimetre heat dissipation area.

Lenovo Legion Y90 features a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 64-megapixel main sensor and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor. For selfies, Lenovo has provided a 16-megapixel camera at the front.

Lenovo Legion Y90 packs a dual-cell 5,600mAh battery with support for 68W fast charging.

Photo Credit: Lenovo

The gaming smartphone from Lenovo features up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The 18GB RAM variant carries a RAID 0 storage strip that includes 128GB of SSD storage. Connectivity options on Lenovo Legion Y90 comprise Wi-Fi 802.11ax, Bluetooth v5.2, OTG, and two USB Type-C ports. Along with support for Dolby Atmos, the handset also features a dual X-axis linear motor.

It packs a dual-cell 5,600mAh battery with support for 68W fast charging. Lenovo Legion Y90 measures 177x78.4x10.14mm and weighs 252 grams.

Lenovo Legion Y700 specifications

Lenovo Legion Y700 gaming tablet runs Android-based ZUI 13. It sports an 8.8-inch LCD (2,560x1,600 pixels) display with 120Hz refresh rate and 500 nits of peak brightness. Alongside, it has support for DC Dimming, HDR10, and Dolby Vision. The gaming tablet gets VC cooling with an 8,500 square millimetre heat dissipation area. It is powered by a Snapdragon 870 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM.

For optics, Lenovo Legion Y700 carries a 13-megapixel rear camera sensor and an 8-megapixel selfie camera. The tablet comes with up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The storage can be expanded via a microSD card (up to 1TB).

Lenovo Legion Y700 will be offered in two colour options

Photo Credit: Lenovo

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, microSD, Bluetooth v5.1, 3.5mm audio jack, OTG, and a USB Type-C port. The tablet packs an inbuilt 6,550mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging. Other features on the device include dual microphones and a JBL speaker system with Dolby Atmos support. Lenovo Legion Y700 measures 207.1x128.1x7.9mm and weighs 375 grams.

