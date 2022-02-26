Lenovo Legion Y90 gaming smartphone and Lenovo Legion Y700 gaming tablet have been officially unveiled. Though the price and availability details of the two devices will be announced at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2022 on February 28, Lenovo has revealed the design and specifications of its third-generation gaming handset and tablet ahead of the event. Lenovo Legion Y90 carries a 144Hz refresh rate display and is powered by Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. The handset comes in three different configurations and its top-end model comes with a RAID 0 configuration with SSD and UFS 3.1 storage. Lenovo Legion Y700 packs a Snapdragon 870 SoC under the hood. It has a 6,500mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging.

The specifications of the Lenovo Legion Y90 gaming smartphone and Lenovo Legion Y700 gaming tablets are announced by the company via a post on Weibo. Lenovo Legion Y90 smartphone have three RAM and storage configurations— 12GB RAM + 256GB storage, 16GB RAM +256GB storage, and 18GB RAM + 512GB/ 128GB SSD storage. Lenovo

Legion Y700 gaming tablet is offered in 8GB RAM +128GB storage, and 12GB RAM +512GB storage configurations.

As mentioned, the price and availability of the gaming smartphone and tablet are expected to be announced by Lenovo at MWC 2022 on February 28.

Lenovo Legion Y90 specifications

Lenovo Legion Y90 sports a 6.9-inch E4 AMOLED (2,460x1,080 pixels) display developed by Samsung, which comes with a peak brightness of 1300 nits, a 144Hz refresh rate, and a pixel density of 388 pixels per inch (ppi). The phone comes with vapor-chamber or VC cooling with a 3,520mm square heat dissipation area.

Under the hood, the Lenovo Legion Y90 gaming smartphone gets the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, paired with up to 18GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

For optics, the new Lenovo Legion Y90 carries a dual rear camera unit, comprising a 64-megapixel main sensor and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor. For selfies, Lenovo has provided a 16-megapixel camera sensor.

Lenovo Legion Y90 gaming smartphone comes with up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The 18GB RAM model carries a RAID 0 storage stripe that includes 128GB of SSD storage. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11ax, Bluetooth v5.2, OTG, and two USB Type-C ports. Lenovo Legion Y90 features a dual X-axis linear motor. It has support for Dolby Atmos audio as well.

The new Lenovo smartphone packs a 5,600mAh battery with 68W fast charging support. Besides, the Lenovo Y90 gaming handset measures 177x78.4x10.14mm and weighs 252 grams.

Lenovo Legion Y700 gaming tablet specifications

Lenovo Legion Y700 features an 8.8-inch LCD (2,560x1,600 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 500 nits of peak brightness. The display offers support for DC dimming, HDR10, and Dolby Vision. Lenovo says that the tablet gets VC cooling with an 8,500mm square heat dissipation area. The new Lenovo Legion Y700 gaming tablet is powered by a Snapdragon 870 SoC coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

For optics, Lenovo Legion Y700 carries a 13-megapixel rear camera sensor and an 8-megapixel selfie sensor. The tablet comes with up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The storage can be expanded via a microSD card (up to 1TB).

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, microSD, Bluetooth v5.1, 3.5mm audio jack, OTG, USB Type-C port. The tablet packs an inbuilt 6,550mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging. Other features on the device include a JBL speaker system and dual microphones with Dolby Atmos support. Lenovo Legion Y700 measures 207.1x128.1x7.9mm and weighs 375 grams.