Lenovo launched the Lenovo Legion Y70 smartphone in China alongside the Lenovo Xiaoxin Pad Pro 2022 tablet on Thursday. The Legion Y70 is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and runs on Android 12 with ZUI 14 skin on top. This smartphone sports a 6.67-inch OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. Meanwhile, the Lenovo Xiaoxin Pad Pro 2022 features an 11.2-inch OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. This tablet offers two chipset options — a Snapdragon 870 SoC or a MediaTek Kompanio 1300T SoC.

Lenovo Legion Y70 price, availability

The Lenovo Legion Y70 pricing starts at CNY 2,970 (roughly Rs. 35,000) for the base 8GB + 128GB storage model. It is also available in a 12GB + 256GB storage variant that costs CNY 3,370 (roughly Rs. 40,000) and a high-end 16GB + 512GB configuration option is priced at CNY 4,270 (roughly Rs. 50,000). The tablet will be sold in Flame Red, Ice White, and Titanium Grey colour options. This Lenovo smartphone is available to pre-order on Lenovo's China website and will go on sale from August 22.

Lenovo Xiaoxin Pad Pro 2022 price, availability

The Lenovo Xiaoxin Pad Pro 2022 featuring a MediaTek Kompanio 1300T SoC with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage costs CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 26,000). The Snapdragon 870 chipset-powered model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage is priced at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 30,000). The tablet can be pre-ordered from Lenovo's China site and will go on sale starting August 26th.

Lenovo Legion Y70 specifications, features

This smartphone has a 6.67-inch full-HD+ OLED display with up to 144Hz adaptive refresh rate, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision support, and features up to 1,000 nits of peak brightness. Under the hood, the Lenovo Legion Y70 runs on a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. It runs on Android 12-based ZUI 14.

For optics, the smartphone has a triple rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 13-megapixel secondary lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor. The Lenovo Legion Y70 also sports a 16-megapixel selfie snapper.

The Lenovo Legion Y70 features a 10-layer vapour cooling chamber for enhanced heat dissipation. It packs a 5,100mAh battery with support for 68W fast charging. The smartphone sports a 7.9mm thin body made from aviation-grade aluminium and a CNC-craved metal frame, according to the company.

Lenovo Xiaoxin Pad Pro 2022 specifications, features

The Lenovo Xiaoxin Pad Pro 2022 sports an 11.2-inch OLED display with a 1,536x2,560 pixels resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and 600 nits of peak brightness. The display also supports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. As previously mentioned, it is offered in two SoC variants — one powered by a Snapdragon 870 SoC, while the other runs on a MediaTek Kompanio 1300T SoC.

The tablet is equipped with an 8-megapixel front-facing camera and a 13-megapixel rear camera with autofocus and LED flash.

The newly launched Lenovo Xiaoxin Pad Pro 2022 is equipped with dual microphones and quad JBL speakers enhanced by Dolby Atmos technology. It packs an 8,200mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging (MediaTek model) and 68W fast charging (Snapdragon model). The tablet measures 263.66x166.67x6.8mm and weighs about 480g.