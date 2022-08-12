Lenovo Legion Y70 cooling capabilities have been revealed by the company. The Chinese company is bringing a 5,047 square millimeter VC cooling chamber that is 0.55mm thick. Lenovo has previously confirmed that the handset will come with a 7.99mm thin body and a CNC metal middle frame. The Legion Y70 is scheduled to launch in China on August 18. The handset will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. It will pack a 5,100mAh battery with support for 68W Super FlashCharge fast charging technology.

Ahead of its launch, Lenovo has unveiled the cooling capabilities of its upcoming Legion Y70. The smartphone will feature a 5,047 square millimeter VC cooling chamber that is 0.55mm thick. The company had confirmed earlier that the handset will also come with a 7.99mm thin body along with a CNC metal middle frame.

As mentioned earlier, the smartphone is heading for its China launch on August 18 at 7pm CST/ 4:30pm IST. The handset will be available in three colour options — Black, Red, and Silver. Lenovo has revealed few key specifications of the handset ahead of the launch.

Lenovo Legion Y70 specifications

The Lenovo Legion Y70 will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. The smartphone will feature a 5,100mAh battery with support for 68W Super FlashCharge fast charging, which is said to provide up to 80 percent of battery backup with just 34 minutes of charging. The battery on the smartphone is claimed to provide up to 8.5 hours of gaming time.

The Legion Y70 from Lenovo will also feature a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 13-megapixel wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Lenovo has also revealed that the phone uses a 1/1.5-inch CMOS image sensor that is capable of recording 8K videos at 30fps. This smartphone weighs about 209g.

