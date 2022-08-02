Lenovo Legion Y70 design has been teased again by the company. Lenovo had also teased the specifications of the smartphone earlier. The Legion Y70 phone can be seen in a Silver colour with flat rear and side panels. According to Lenovo, the Legion Y70 features a 7.99mm thin body and a CNC metal middle frame. In an earlier teaser, the company had revealed that it will sport a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup. Lenovo had also confirmed that the phone will launch in August.

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Lenovo

The Chinese company has shared the complete design of the Lenovo Legion Y70 smartphone on their official Weibo page. Additionally, Lenovo has also revealed that the upcoming handset will be 7.99mm in thickness and will feature a CNC metal middle frame. In the images, the Legion Y70 can be seen sporting flat rear and side panels. The power button is visible on the right spine, under the volume rockers, as per the images.

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Lenovo

Earlier, Lenovo had teased the camera module of the handset, along with some specifications. The company had also announced that the Legion Y70 will launch in August. In the teaser, the smartphone was seen with a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup with optical image stabilisation feature and an LED flash light. The camera module protrudes a little from the back panel.

The camera on the phone could feature support for 8K video recording as well. On the right spine, the volume rockers can also be seen. The smartphone is seen in a Silver colour option. Additional details of the Lenovo Legion Y70's specifications and pricing are yet to be revealed, including company's plans to launch the handset in other markets such as India.

According to an earlier report, Lenovo Legion Halo, a gaming smartphone, was spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking website. Later, alleged images and specifications of the handset were shared online by tipster. The alleged images of the Legion Halo showed a design similar to the Legion Y70. It is yet to be confirmed if the two Lenovo handsets are the same.