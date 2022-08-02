Technology News
loading

Lenovo Legion Y70 Complete Design Officially Revealed Online: All Details

Lenovo Legion Y70 could feature a 50-megapixel primary rear camera sensor.

By Dhruv Raghav | Updated: 2 August 2022 17:55 IST
Lenovo Legion Y70 Complete Design Officially Revealed Online: All Details

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Lenovo

Lenovo Legion Y70 will feature a CNC metal middle frame

Highlights
  • The Legion Y70 is likely to support 8K video recording
  • Lenovo is yet to confirm the specifications
  • Lenovo Legion Y70 will launch in August

Lenovo Legion Y70 design has been teased again by the company. Lenovo had also teased the specifications of the smartphone earlier. The Legion Y70 phone can be seen in a Silver colour with flat rear and side panels. According to Lenovo, the Legion Y70 features a 7.99mm thin body and a CNC metal middle frame. In an earlier teaser, the company had revealed that it will sport a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup. Lenovo had also confirmed that the phone will launch in August.

lenovo legion y70 complete design weibo lenovo 2 Lenovo Legion Y70

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Lenovo

 

The Chinese company has shared the complete design of the Lenovo Legion Y70 smartphone on their official Weibo page. Additionally, Lenovo has also revealed that the upcoming handset will be 7.99mm in thickness and will feature a CNC metal middle frame. In the images, the Legion Y70 can be seen sporting flat rear and side panels. The power button is visible on the right spine, under the volume rockers, as per the images.

lenovo legion y70 complete design weibo lenovo 3 Lenovo Legion Y70

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Lenovo

 

Earlier, Lenovo had teased the camera module of the handset, along with some specifications. The company had also announced that the Legion Y70 will launch in August. In the teaser, the smartphone was seen with a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup with optical image stabilisation feature and an LED flash light. The camera module protrudes a little from the back panel.

The camera on the phone could feature support for 8K video recording as well. On the right spine, the volume rockers can also be seen. The smartphone is seen in a Silver colour option. Additional details of the Lenovo Legion Y70's specifications and pricing are yet to be revealed, including company's plans to launch the handset in other markets such as India.

According to an earlier report, Lenovo Legion Halo, a gaming smartphone, was spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking website. Later, alleged images and specifications of the handset were shared online by tipster. The alleged images of the Legion Halo showed a design similar to the Legion Y70. It is yet to be confirmed if the two Lenovo handsets are the same.

Why is Oppo making strange choices with its flagship Reno series? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Lenovo, Lenovo Legion Y70, Lenovo Legion Halo
Discord for Android Gets Major Overhaul, to Receive Faster App Updates: Details
Crypto Lending: Here's Everything You Need to Know

Related Stories

Lenovo Legion Y70 Complete Design Officially Revealed Online: All Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo V25 Pro Tipped to Feature 64-Megapixel Camera, 66W Fast Charging
  2. Nokia 8210 4G Feature Phone With Unisoc T107​ SoC Launched in India
  3. CERT-In Detects Threats in iPhone, iPad, Mac, ChromeOS, Firefox Browser
  4. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  5. iQoo 9T 5G With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC Launched in India: Details
  6. Oppo A77 India Launch Date, Price, and Specifications Tipped: All Details
  7. Realme Pad X to Go on Sale for First Time in India: All Details
  8. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  9. Oppo Reno 8 Pro Review: Style With Substance?
  10. Lenovo Legion Y700 Ultimate Edition With Snapdragon 870 SoC Unveiled
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone 14 Pro Models’ Always-on Display Feature Leaked via XCode 14: Report
  2. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Receives August 2022 Security Update in More Regions: Report
  3. Motorola Edge 30 Fusion BIS Listing Suggests Upcoming India Launch, Tipped to Be Rebranded Moto S30 Pro
  4. Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two Adds Nick Offerman to the Ensemble Cast
  5. Brazil's São Paulo Signs Argentine Football Player Giuliano Galoppo With Payments in USDC Stablecoin
  6. Motorola Razr 2022, Moto X30 Pro Launch Cancelled, Confirms General Manager Chen Jin
  7. Government Vigilant About EV Safety Standards, Expert Committee to Tackle Safety-Related Issues, Minister Says
  8. Chip Manufacturer Stocks Fall Globally as Taiwan Tensions Mount Ahead of Expected Nancy Pelosi Visit
  9. Crypto Lending: Here's Everything You Need to Know
  10. Lenovo Legion Y70 Complete Design Officially Revealed Online: All Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.